ENTREPARTICULIERS: Entreparticuliers.com becomes Ethero

03/09/2025

Entreparticuliers.com becomes Ethero

The General Meeting held today approved the new corporate name: Ethero.

A decisive step in the strategic transformation of the company.

Founded in 2000 under the name Entreparticuliers.com, as a pioneer player in online real estate services and listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, the company has long drawn its value from its expertise in the digital real estate sector.

Faced with the structural slowdown in this market and the need to reinvent its model, the company underwent a profound strategic transformation in 2025: becoming the first Ethereum Treasury Company listed in Europe.

The change of name to Ethero embodies this new identity.

Contraction of 'Ethereum' and 'Hero', international and easily memorable, gives a strong, rewarding, almost epic connotation.

Ethero reflects the ambition of a trusted player, focused on innovation and sustainable transformation of financial markets with the aim of building up a reserve of 30,000 ETH by 2028, subject to carrying out the necessary fundraising.

Several recent financing operations have already made it possible to accumulate a reserve of 3,122 Ethers to date, which are staked.

April 29, 2025: contribution of the founder of €1 million

June 18, 2025: contribution of the founder of €1 million

June 26, 2025: reserved capital increase of €1.5 million

July 7, 2025: private placement of bonds of €2 million

July 28, 2025: private placement of bonds of €2 million

August 2025: private placement of bonds of €2 million

These financings demonstrate both the founder's commitment and investors' confidence in the new model. New fundraising activities will happen in the future.

With a clear vision, the support of its funders and a promising market, Ethero positions itself as a pioneering player in Europe, at the forefront of convergence between traditional finance and blockchain.

The main risks associated with the Company have been presented in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 available on the Company's website https://www.ethero.eu/communiques/

The main risk factors related to the activity of the Ethereum Treasury Company are as follows:

Volatility of the Ether price: the Ether price is subject to strong fluctuations, which can lead to a rapid and significant depreciation of the Ether held by the Company;

Liquidity risk: unlike traditional assets, Ether's liquidity can be affected by sudden market changes, regulatory restrictions or trading platform malfunctions, making it more difficult to convert Ether into cash if necessary;

Regulatory and tax risks: the regulatory and tax framework applicable to digital assets is rapidly evolving and differs across jurisdictions. Legislative changes or market authority decisions could have an adverse impact on the Company's ownership and use of Ether;

Operational and cybersecurity risks: the detention of Ether requires the implementation of strict security measures. Any security breach, loss of access to private keys or computer attack could result in a total or partial loss of the Ether.

About Ethero

ISIN Code: FR0010424697 | Mnémo: ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, the company is historically active in the search for real estate on the internet. In 2025, a shift towards decentralized finance is initiated, the tokenization of RWA and a strategic reserve of Ether.

