ENTREPARTICULIERS: Approval at the General Meeting to carry out financing operations in order to acquire up to EUR 150 million worth of Ether

Press Release

18/06/2025

Approval at the General Meeting to carry out financing operations

in order to acquire up to €150 million worth of Ether

The company's recent strategic transformation and its objective of building a reserve of Ether have been particularly well received by the market, with its stock price soaring (+1,300% YTD).

The approval today, at the Extraordinary General Meeting, of the key resolution to raise €150 million to purchase Ether will enable the company to enter an active phase of financing structuring.

Effective immediately, Stéphane Romanyszyn, the founder and CEO, is making a new €1 million liquidity line available to the company to continue acquiring Ether, following the first purchase phase that took place between April 29 and May 29, resulting in the holding of 459 ETH.

Further press releases will be issued in the coming weeks to update the market on the progress of the ongoing financial operations.

___________________________________________________________________________

About Entreparticuliers.com

ISIN Code: FR0010424697 | Ticker: ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Entreparticuliers.com has historically operated as a real estate search platform. In April 2025, it began a shift toward decentralized finance, RWA tokenization, and a strategic Ethereum reserve.

Press Contact :

Stéphane ROMANYSZYN investisseurs@entreparticuliers.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJieZ51uaG7JmG+caJVubJRka2xkmpWcmZSXyGFwY8nFmp2TmGqWbsmdZnJjmGpo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92352-pdf_us_epc_cp_18juin2025_vdef.pdf