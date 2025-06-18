Anzeige
WKN: A0MKPQ | ISIN: FR0010424697 | Ticker-Symbol: 99Q
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 18:13
7,480 Euro
+6,86 % +0,480
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTREPARTICULIERS.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTREPARTICULIERS.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9807,58018:44
Actusnews Wire
18.06.2025 17:53 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENTREPARTICULIERS: Approval at the General Meeting to carry out financing operations in order to acquire up to EUR 150 million worth of Ether

Press Release

18/06/2025

Approval at the General Meeting to carry out financing operations

in order to acquire up to €150 million worth of Ether

The company's recent strategic transformation and its objective of building a reserve of Ether have been particularly well received by the market, with its stock price soaring (+1,300% YTD).

The approval today, at the Extraordinary General Meeting, of the key resolution to raise €150 million to purchase Ether will enable the company to enter an active phase of financing structuring.

Effective immediately, Stéphane Romanyszyn, the founder and CEO, is making a new €1 million liquidity line available to the company to continue acquiring Ether, following the first purchase phase that took place between April 29 and May 29, resulting in the holding of 459 ETH.

Further press releases will be issued in the coming weeks to update the market on the progress of the ongoing financial operations.

___________________________________________________________________________

About Entreparticuliers.com

ISIN Code: FR0010424697 | Ticker: ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Entreparticuliers.com has historically operated as a real estate search platform. In April 2025, it began a shift toward decentralized finance, RWA tokenization, and a strategic Ethereum reserve.

Press Contact :

Stéphane ROMANYSZYN
investisseurs@entreparticuliers.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJieZ51uaG7JmG+caJVubJRka2xkmpWcmZSXyGFwY8nFmp2TmGqWbsmdZnJjmGpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92352-pdf_us_epc_cp_18juin2025_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
