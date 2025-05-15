Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A0MKPQ | ISIN: FR0010424697
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:15
0,616 Euro
-7,23 % -0,048
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
15.05.2025 18:23 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENTREPARTICULIERS: Strategic Announcement: Ethereum Treasury Company

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

15/05/2025

Strategic Announcement: Ethereum Treasury Company

Entreparticuliers.com announces its transformation into an Ethereum Treasury Company to support the tokenization of Finance, Real Estate, and Asset Management

Paris, 15/05/2025 - Entreparticuliers.com (Euronext Growth - ALENT, ISIN: FR0010424697), one of France's historic real estate search engines, today announces a major strategic shift with the ambition to become the first publicly listed Ethereum Treasury Company.

In a context of market valuation pressure and a transforming real estate sector, Stéphane Romanyszyn, the founder and majority shareholder, aims to give new momentum to the company. Inspired by the recent stock market successes of companies that have adopted digital asset treasury models - such as DeFi Development Corporation (formerly Janover), Upexi, and The Blockchain Group - Entreparticuliers announces its intention to reposition itself around Ethereum, now widely seen as the core infrastructure for digital finance and the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA).

Why Ethereum ?

Ethereum is now recognized as :

  • A regulated and decentralized platform (classified as a commodity in the United States),
  • The foundation of decentralized finance (DeFi), real asset tokenization, and Web3 networks,
  • A productive asset generating yield through staking,
  • A technology adopted by global leaders such as BlackRock, JP Morgan, and Visa.

Objective: Build an Ethereum Treasury Company


The transformation strategy includes :

  • A significant accumulation of Ether (ETH) through capital contributions from the founder as well as financial partners and investors,
  • The creation of an ecosystem of engineers, developers, and entrepreneurs to build solutions around real-world asset tokenization,
  • Active participation in building decentralized finance on Ethereum.

A Strategy Focused on Growth and Value Creation


This transformation aims to position Entreparticuliers as the first publicly listed reference company for investors seeking exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem-without the need to directly hold ETH tokens.

Stéphane Romanyszyn states :

"We are not just changing strategy. We are changing paradigms. We want to be at the forefront of a global transformation of finance, real estate, and asset management-just as the Internet revolutionized the media industry."

About Entreparticuliers.com

ISIN Code: FR0010424697 | Ticker : ALENT


Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Entreparticuliers.com has historically operated as a real estate search platform. In April 2025, it began a shift toward decentralized finance, RWA tokenization, and a strategic Ethereum reserve.

Press contact :
Stéphane Romanyszyn

investisseurs@entreparticuliers.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJtqYptrkmmcnXFxYpWWmWKXbGaSxmXGZWqWlmZwYp2dbZuRm5tqa5qbZnJinGpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91752-cp1_epc_15mai2025_us_pdf.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
