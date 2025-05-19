ENTREPARTICULIERS: Building a Strategic Ether Reverse

Press Release

Building a Strategic Ether Reverse

Following its recent announcement of its transformation into an Ethereum Treasury Company, Entreparticuliers informs the market that a purchase program for an initial tranche of one million euros worth of Ether, financed by majority shareholder Stéphane Romanyszyn, was initiated on April 29, 2025, and will conclude on May 29, 2025.

Furthermore, to continue building this strategic reserve, the company has begun structuring various financial instruments intended for professional investors and financial partners.

The company, and his majority shareholder, rule out the use of excessively dilutive instruments such as equity lines.

The ongoing capital contribution structuring is subject to the approval of the eleventh, twelfth, and thirteenth resolutions at the General Meeting scheduled for June 18, for a maximum amount of one hundred and fifty million euros.

About Entreparticuliers.com | ISIN Code: FR0010424697 | Ticker: ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Entreparticuliers.com has historically operated as a

real estate search platform. In April 2025, it began a shift toward decentralized finance, RWA

tokenization, and a strategic Ethereum reserve.

