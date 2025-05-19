Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
WKN: A0MKPQ | ISIN: FR0010424697 | Ticker-Symbol: 99Q
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 17:41
4,500 Euro
+598,76 % +3,856
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
19.05.2025 17:53 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENTREPARTICULIERS: Building a Strategic Ether Reverse

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

19/05/2025

Building a Strategic Ether Reverse

Following its recent announcement of its transformation into an Ethereum Treasury Company, Entreparticuliers informs the market that a purchase program for an initial tranche of one million euros worth of Ether, financed by majority shareholder Stéphane Romanyszyn, was initiated on April 29, 2025, and will conclude on May 29, 2025.

Furthermore, to continue building this strategic reserve, the company has begun structuring various financial instruments intended for professional investors and financial partners.

The company, and his majority shareholder, rule out the use of excessively dilutive instruments such as equity lines.

The ongoing capital contribution structuring is subject to the approval of the eleventh, twelfth, and thirteenth resolutions at the General Meeting scheduled for June 18, for a maximum amount of one hundred and fifty million euros.

About Entreparticuliers.com | ISIN Code: FR0010424697 | Ticker: ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Entreparticuliers.com has historically operated as a

real estate search platform. In April 2025, it began a shift toward decentralized finance, RWA

tokenization, and a strategic Ethereum reserve.

Press contact :

Stéphane Romanyszyn

investisseurs@entreparticuliers.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWubY5iZlW+WmGxukpuZaWJqaW9jyGnJbWTKxZNpY5mWnXBlyppqbZ2WZnJinG5s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91796-us_cp2_epc_19mai2025_pdf.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
