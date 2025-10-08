

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed on a bright note on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe amid slightly easing worries about tariffs, and expectations of more monetary easing by a few central banks.



The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 126.32 points or 1.01% at 12,648.11.



Givaudan gained about 2.7%. The fragrance firm announced that it would invest CHF187 million ($233 million) in the construction of a new production plant near Cincinnati, Ohio, in the United States.



Amrize climbed 3.29% and Richemont closed up by 3.06%. Sandoz Group, Swatch Group and Swiss Re gained 2.2%, 2% and 1.75%, respectively.



ABB climbed higher after the Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation agreed to sell its global robotics division to SoftBank Group for $5.38 billion.



Galderma Group, SGS, Novartis, Alcon, Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Logitech International, UBS Group, Roche Holding, Sonova and Zurich Insurance also closed with strong gains.



Sika drifted down 3.57%. VAT Group ended down by about 1.1%. Kuehne + Nagel and Partners Group closed marginally down.



