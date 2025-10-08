Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 27, 2025, the Company has changed its name from "Personas Social Incorporated" to "Keek Social Inc." ("Name Change") and consolidated the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of 50 old for 1 new common share ("Consolidation"). The Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approvals for the Name Change and Consolidation and these effective October 3, 2025.

The Company believes that the Consolidation will increase the interest of the financial community in the Company, potentially broaden its pool of investors, improve trading liquidity, and reduce trading commissions and other transaction costs for shareholders, and that the Name Change better reflects the launch of the Company's 'Keek' social media platform going forward.

Shareholders who hold physical share certificates with the old company name will need to courier those original share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, at TSX Trust Company, 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1 Attn: Corporate Actions for the exchange of a new share certificate. Shareholders who hold shares in a brokerage, in a CDS position or who hold DRS advices will have their CDS positions updated and new DRS advice will be pushed out by the transfer agent without any further action by these shareholders. The new ISIN/CUSIP for the Share Consolidation and Name Change is ISIN: CA48730E1051 / CUSIP: 48730E105

There will be no change to the Company's trading stock symbol.

About Keek

Keek Social Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The Company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company' s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate" , "project" , "belief" , "anticipate" , "intend" , "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include: the corporation actions including but not limited to the Name Change, Share Consolidation, and related corporate matters. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management' s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

