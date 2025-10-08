Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, announced that it has filed an application on October 7, 2025, to revoke the failure to file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") issued on the Company's securities by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") on May 7, 2025. The Company's application is currently being processed, and no timetable was given for the completion of the process. The Company plans to issue a news release once the FFCTO has been revoked after which the Company intends to apply for reinstatement of trading of its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global platform where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

