Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Dinero Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: DNO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of:

1,250,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $125,000; and

500,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $50,000.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The private placement remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." "This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

