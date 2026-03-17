Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: DNO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has acquired an interest in certain mineral claims known as the Mount Bisson property (the "Property") pursuant to a property purchase agreement dated February 2, 2026 (the "Purchase Agreement") with Red Eye Resources Ltd. ("Red Eye").

The Property is comprised of eleven mineral claims located in British Columbia, Canada in the Omineca Mining Division. The Company has acquired a 100% interest from Red Eye in ten of the mineral claims comprising the Property pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, and has acquired Red Eye's interest in the remaining claim comprising the Property pursuant to the Assignment Agreement (as defined below).

As consideration for the Property, the Company has issued 1,953,641 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to Red Eye at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share, which is inclusive of 250,000 Common Shares payable by the Company to Red Eye pursuant to the Assignment Agreement. In connection with the Purchase Agreement, the Company has assumed Red Eye's obligation to pay a 1% net smelter return royalty pertaining to four claims comprising the Property.

In connection with the acquisition of the Property, the Company entered into an assignment and assumption agreement dated February 2, 2026 (the "Assignment Agreement") with Red Eye and Glen Prior (the "Optionor") to assume all of Red Eye's rights and obligations pursuant to an option agreement dated September 1, 2023 between Red Eye and the Optionor. Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company was assigned an option to acquire a 100% interest in one of the mineral claims comprising the Property (the "Option"). In order to exercise the Option, the Company must pay the Optionor an aggregate total of $20,000 in cash consideration payable in annual installments of $10,000. In connection with the Assignment Agreement, the Company will assume Red Eye's obligation to pay a 1.5% net smelter return royalty pertaining to the Option claim, payable to the Optionor upon commencement of commercial production (of which, 1% of the net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $1,000,000 anytime before the commencement of commercial production).

The Property has REE mineralization associated with a NW trending magnetic high within the claim boundaries. A historic airborne geophysical (magnetic and radiometric) survey over the claims identified a 1-2 km wide north- northwest trending magnetic high that is within the property boundaries. Red Eye has confirmed the magnetic anomaly as well collected silt samples during the same program which show an overall high concentration of REEs, suggesting widespread REE- bearing zones throughout the Property. The Company has a drill permit allowing diamond drilling to evaluate zones of parallel REE bearing zones.

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Dinero Ventures Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Related Party Transactions

As Edward Kruchkowski and Randy Kasum are executive officers of the Company and control persons of Red Eye, the Transactions constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Transactions are exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

About Dinero Ventures Ltd.

Dinero Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is committed to building shareholder value through disciplined exploration, responsible development, and strategic project generation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DINERO VENTURES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288796

Source: Dinero Ventures Ltd.