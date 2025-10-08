Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or the "Company"), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector with a specialty in AdTech, MarTech, and DataTech/Analytics, is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on November 6, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The Company has delivered the notice required under the Notice-and-Access regime of National Instruments 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and related proxy materials (the "Mailed Materials") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered shareholders prior to the Meeting, but due to the postal strike, it is possible that the Mailed Materials will not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting. The completed Notice-and-Access Notice, Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and all related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The materials are also available on our website at https://ciscomcorp.com/investors and also on TSX Trust Company's website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2423. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).

Registered Shareholders

Registered shareholders who wish to request a proxy to vote their shares at the Meeting may contact TSX Trust Company at 1-866- 600-5869 or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com to obtain a proxy.

Registered shareholders may return a completed, dated and signed proxy to TSX Trust Company, Suite 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, by fax to 416.595.9593 or vote online at www.voteproxyonline.com, as described in the instructions printed on the proxy. To be valid, all proxies must be submitted prior to 10:00 a.m. on November 4, 2025 (or no less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof).

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary should contact such broker or other intermediary to request a voting instruction form.

Changes to the Management Information Circular ("CIM")

Following the issuance of the Meeting Materials, Mr. Eric Klein, director, resigned and will not stand for re-election at the AGM. Consequently, there will be no motion regarding the setting of the board size to six (6) from the current size of five (5). In addition, as Mr. Klein has withdrawn his name as a candidate for directorship of the Company, there will be no vote in regard to his re-election as a director of the Company.

The Company wishes to recognise Mr. Klein's broad expertise in several areas and key contributions to the Company over the years.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, the holding of the Meeting on the date and at the time stated or at all, the items of business to be addressed at the Meeting, the outcome of the Canada Post strike and the expected effect of the same on the Meeting and on the Company generally, the outcome of any vote held at the Meeting, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; any extension or resolution of, or change in, the ongoing Canada Post strike; vote outcomes at the Meeting; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

