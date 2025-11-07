Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or "the Company"), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector with a specialty in AdTech, MarTech, and DataTech/Analytics, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of the shareholders held in Toronto on November 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved all matters of business as presented to the shareholders in the management information circular dated September 17, 2025 (the "Circular"), as amended as described in the Company's news release dated October 8, 2025. The following items of business were approved by the shareholders: re-appointing McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Company, and the election of five directors for the ensuing year.

The following individuals were elected and re-elected, as applicable, to the board of directors of the Company, being the individuals nominated by the management of the Company: Jeffrey Bisset, Paul Gaynor, David Mathews, Michel Pepin and Angel V. Valov. The Company is thankful to all shareholders who participated in the vote and Meeting.

A total of 41,789,028 common shares were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy out of the total issued and outstanding 59,519,582 common shares. Results for the vote as attested by TSX Trust Company in their capacity as scrutineer for the Meeting are as follows:

Resolution Result Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley

LLP as the auditors of the Company Passed Election of Jeffrey Bisset as Director Passed Election of Paul Gaynor as Director Passed Election of David Mathews as Director Passed Election of Michel Pepin as Director Passed Election of Angel V. Valov as Director Passed

About Ciscom

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, the outcome of the Canada Post strike and the expected effect of the same on the Company generally, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; any extension or resolution of, or change in, the ongoing Canada Post strike; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

