

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google (GOOG) is revising its 'Work from Anywhere' (WFA) policy, initially introduced during the COVID pandemic, imposing stricter limits on remote work outside employees' primary offices.



Under the updated policy, employees may work remotely from a non-office location for up to four weeks per year, but even a single WFA day will now count as a full week. Internal documents state: 'Whether you log 1 WFA day or 5 WFA days in a standard work week, 1 WFA week will be deducted from your WFA weekly balance.'



The company's existing hybrid schedule, which allows two days of home work per week, remains unchanged. WFA days are separate from the hybrid arrangement and cannot be used for working from home or nearby offices.



Employees are restricted from using WFA in a different state or country due to legal and financial considerations. Those working in alternate locations may need to align their hours with the local time zone. The policy does not apply to all staff, excluding certain office-based and data center employees, and violations may lead to disciplinary action or termination.



This shift aligns with broader tech industry trends. Microsoft plans to require three in-office days per week starting next year, while Amazon has mandated five days for corporate staff. Google has also offered voluntary buyouts to some U.S. employees and warned remote workers in select units that failing to adopt a hybrid schedule could put their roles at risk.



John Casey, VP of Performance and Rewards, clarified that WFA was designed to support employees during the pandemic, not as a substitute for hybrid work, and should be taken in weekly increments rather than single days.



Wednesday, GOOG closed at $245.46, down 0.68%, and is trading after hours at $245.56, up 0.04% on the NasdaqGS.



