

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Artificial intelligence, initially considered a tool helpful in the workings of any profession has now begun to be seen as a potential threat. Not limiting to just technical calculations and uses it has now spanned over to creativity, taking over the requirement of human thinking.



Jimmy Donaldson also known as MrBeast, a prolific YouTuber, laid claims that, as artificial intelligence tools start to compete with human-produced content, creators are entering 'scary times.' His warning was issued a few days after OpenAI unveiled Sora 2, a new model that can produce remarkably realistic short videos when given simple instructions or text.



'When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living. scary times,' MrBeast wrote on X.



His comments come after OpenAI released the Sora social app, which uses its flagship Sora 2 model to create incredibly lifelike short form videos and let users 'upload' themselves to be used in scenes created by the AI.



In addition to simulating realistic physics and sound, the model can create intricate sequences, such as figure skaters and cinematic anime. furthermore Mr. Beast removed the mention of AI tools from his analytics platform, replacing them with manual links to human designers, thus taking a step forward in the prevention of AI takeover.



Citing an increase in AI-generated clips with Disney and other studio characters, the Motion Picture Association called on OpenAI to 'take immediate and decisive action' to stop copyright infringement. Charles Rivkin, CEO of MPA, stated that OpenAI 'must acknowledge it remains their responsibility not rightsholders' to prevent infringement.'



Sam Altman CEO of OpenAI, responded in a blog post that Sora 2 will move from an opt-out to an opt-in system for copyrighted content, giving rightsholders more control.



Creators like Donaldson and Casey Neistat express concern that AI runs the risk of swamping platforms with artificial intelligence content that is indistinguishable from real-life content, despite YouTube executives' belief that it could make easier production tools.



