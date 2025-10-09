

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.1598 against the euro, near 2-week high of 1.3370 against the pound and near a 5-week high of 0.8029 against the franc, from its early lows of 1.1661, 1.3438 and 0.7973, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound and 0.86 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News