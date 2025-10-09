DXC Technology Services, LLC: Security Leaders Embrace Zero Trust but Lag on Adopting AI Security Tools, DXC and Microsoft Research Finds

83% of organizations adopting Zero Trust have successfully reduced security incidents according to new global cybersecurity report

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced new global research, The Trust Report: From Risk Management to Strategic Resilience in Cybersecurity, conducted in partnership with Microsoft. The report found that Zero Trust has become an essential and widely adopted framework, yet organizations are still in the early stages of leveraging AI security tools - such as authentication, used by only 30% - revealing untapped potential to strengthen cybersecurity.

DXC and Microsoft commissioned global research, which included interviews with over one hundred cybersecurity experts across four continents. Security threats are rising fast, with AI giving attackers new ways to outsmart defenses and exploit weaknesses. In this climate, the Zero Trust model isn't just a best practice, it's becoming an essential framework for safeguarding organizations against an ever-evolving threat landscape. The report found that 83% of surveyed organizations adopting Zero Trust have successfully reduced security incidents, lowering remediation and support costs. At the same time, while cyber threats are on the rise due to AI, only 30% reported using AI-driven authentication tools to enhance their security practice. This striking gap underscores both the value of Zero Trust and the untapped potential of AI to deliver more proactive, adaptive protection against today's evolving cyber threats.

"Zero Trust is increasingly viewed as the standard going forward," said Dawn-Marie Vaughan, Global Offering Lead Cybersecurity, DXC. "As AI-driven threats accelerate, organizations must evaluate security holistically across identity, devices, networks, applications, and data. At DXC, we're helping customers embed Zero Trust into their culture and technology to safeguard operations. Our end-to-end expertise makes it possible to both defend against AI threats and harness secure AI in the same decisive motion."

Key findings from the report include:

66% of organizations cite legacy systems as their biggest challenge to Zero Trust adoption.

cite legacy systems as their biggest challenge to Zero Trust adoption. 72% of enterprises say new threats are their primary driver for continuously improving Zero Trust policies and practices.

say new threats are their primary driver for continuously improving Zero Trust policies and practices. More than 50% of organizations discovered unexpected value in Zero Trust's ability to improve user experience alongside security.

"Most enterprises already rely on Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft 365 as the backbone of their IT environments," said Alex Simons, CVP, Microsoft Entra. "Building Zero Trust solutions alongside DXC extends that value, enabling tighter integration, simplified operations, and greater visibility and control. By consolidating around the Microsoft stack, organizations can reduce complexity, cut costs, and accelerate their Zero Trust journey."

The report underscores that Zero Trust is not a one-time implementation, but an ongoing journey requiring cultural change, continuous monitoring, and strong partnerships. DXC's cybersecurity experts emphasize that organizations should take a phased approach, starting with identity, while leveraging trusted partners to integrate, optimize, and manage Zero Trust architectures at scale.

The full report, The Trust Report: From Risk Management to Strategic Resilience in Cybersecurity, is available for download here.

