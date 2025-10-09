

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from Germany and the minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank will be the key economic releases on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's foreign trade data. Exports are expected to climb 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, while imports are seen falling by 0.5 percent in August.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial output from Turkey and inflation from the Czech Republic are due.



At 7.30 am ET, the ECB publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on September 10 and 11.



