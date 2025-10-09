Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
68 Leser
GoDaddy Brings AI-Powered Digital Ads to Entrepreneurs, Empowering Faster Online Growth

Simplifying professional digital ads creation for small businesses by eliminating technical barriers

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy, a global leader in empowering entrepreneurs, announced the expansion of its new Digital Ads feature with GoDaddy Airo® to nine new English-language markets including Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

GoDaddy Logo

This AI-powered tool enables small business owners and entrepreneurs to create, launch, and manage professional Google Ad campaigns in minutes, without prior advertising expertise, directly addressing a key barrier to online visibility and customer acquisition.

"Reaching new customers online is critical for growth, but creating effective ads has traditionally required significant time or resources many small businesses simply don't have," said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy. "Airo Digital Ads now empowers entrepreneurs in these markets to compete more effectively. Our AI handles the technical complexities, like writing compelling ad copy and selecting high-performing search keywords, so they can focus on running their business and connecting with customers."

Why Simplifying Digital Ads Matters

GoDaddy's 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey highlights the hurdles faced by entrepreneurs, with over one in three (37%) facing financial constraints limiting marketing investments, 23% struggling with technology complexity, and 40% citing work-life balance challenges from operational demands.

Digital Ads leverages Airo's advanced AI to transform ad creation from a daunting task into an effortless streamlined process.

  1. Instant Campaign Setup: Generate complete, professional Google Ad campaigns in minutes. Airo drafts persuasive ad copy, selects relevant keywords based on the business offering, and structures the campaign using industry best practices, eliminating the "blank page" problem.
  2. Zero Experience Required: Tailored specifically for those new to digital advertising, the intuitive dashboard guides users through the process without requiring a dedicated marketing team.
  3. Full Control & Customization: Users review, edit, and perfect every element before launch - headlines, descriptions, keywords, target audience, and budget. The AI provides a powerful starting point, but the business owner makes the final decisions.
  4. Integrated Management & Analytics: Launch campaigns and track detailed performance metrics (like clicks, impressions, and costs) all within the GoDaddy Digital Ads dashboard. No need to juggle multiple platforms or logins.
  5. Risk-Free Testing: Preview the complete ad exactly as it will appear on Google. Make unlimited adjustments. Campaigns only go live when the user is completely satisfied.

AI Benefits for All Entrepreneurs

Digital Ads effectively works as a plug-and-play solution to key challenges faced by various entrepreneurial segments. Small business owners new to digital ads gain a streamlined, cost-efficient entry point without agency overhead; busy entrepreneurs benefit from rapid campaign launch to drive traffic while juggling multiple priorities; and budget-conscious businesses garner professional results without the need to hire specialists to manage ads.

Get started today at getstarted.godaddy/Pakistan.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363619/5046426/GoDaddy_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/godaddy-brings-ai-powered-digital-ads-to-entrepreneurs-empowering-faster-online-growth-302579412.html

