GoDaddy: From Mortgage to Tech: Meet Brittni Prieto

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

If you had told 19 year old me I would end up as a Senior Project Manager at a tech company, I probably would not have believed you. My career path has not been linear, and that has been one of its biggest strengths.

I started my career in the mortgage industry, where I learned discipline, structure, and how to navigate complex processes early on. In my twenties, I took a leap into entrepreneurship, running a small designer shoe resale business that taught me how to manage complexity, stay scrappy, and always think from a customer-first mindset.

My entry into tech came through a startup called WPCurve, where I managed a global team of WordPress Developers. When WPCurve was acquired by GoDaddy, our team evolved into what is now the WordPress Premium Support (WPPS) organization. I stepped into an Operations Manager role and spent several years growing the team, mentoring leaders, and scaling into multiple teams led by four Supervisors.

While I loved people leadership, many of my strongest contributions were happening through the projects we were driving. That included cross-functional initiatives, process improvements, and strategic planning. Today, as a Senior Project Manager at GoDaddy, I focus on bringing clarity to complex work and aligning teams to deliver meaningful results for customers and frontline guides.

What do you find most rewarding about your job?

The most rewarding part of my role is watching an idea turn into something real; something that actually makes life easier for customers or support teams. I am energized by cross functional collaboration and solving problems. Every project brings new challenges, new learnings, and new opportunities to help teams do their best work.

What advice do you have for managing stakeholders with different interests?

Start by listening. Every stakeholder has a reason behind what they are asking for and understanding that "why" builds trust quickly. From there, clear and transparent communication is key, especially around tradeoffs, risks, and priorities. When things get complicated, I anchor conversations back to shared goals and the outcomes that matter most to customers and to the business.

Are there any resources that you would recommend to others interested in personal development?

I am drawn to resources that help me better understand people. CliftonStrengths has been especially helpful in identifying how I work best and how to support others. I also enjoy long form content around history, archaeology, psychology, health, and philosophy. These topics consistently shape how I think about leadership and decision making. Some of my biggest growth moments have also come from mentors and peers willing to challenge my thinking through honest conversations.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Empowering. GoDaddy trusts its people. There is real ownership, flexibility, and support, which I value deeply, especially as a single parent.

I am able to do impactful work while still showing up for my family, and that balance matters.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, my life centers around my two daughters and supporting the things they love. That includes helping my older daughter with robotics, cheering on my younger daughter at volleyball, and staying involved in our church community through teaching and service.

When I get quiet moments, I enjoy learning, creative outlets like flower arranging, and anything related to history or archaeology. Life is full and busy, but it is meaningful, and that perspective carries into everything I do.

