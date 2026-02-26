Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2026 16:38 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy ANS Integrates with Salesforce's MuleSoft Agent Fabric

The solution helps organizations discover AI agents and confirm identity to reduce the risk of spoofed tools

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) recently announced an integration with Salesforce's MuleSoft Agent Fabric that helps companies of all sizes discover AI agents and verify their identity. This helps prevent rogue agents from interacting with business systems and sensitive data.

As organizations deploy more AI agents across different platforms and teams, many lack a consistent way to confirm where an agent came from, who published it, and most importantly, whether it is trusted by the business. Without that verification, businesses often face a difficult choice: slow agentic AI adoption to manage risk or move quickly without sufficient safeguards.

GoDaddy's Agent Name Service (ANS) registers AI agents and publishes them to the public Domain Name System (DNS), the global directory that makes the internet work.

ANS extends the use of DNS to support AI agent registration. Once an agent is registered, it becomes discoverable from any network on earth within seconds, with a verified identity linked to the owner's domain name. Other agents and systems can look up that identity using standard DNS queries, with no special tools or access to ANS required.

How GoDaddy ANS Integrates with MuleSoft Agent Fabric

MuleSoft Agent Fabric intelligently discovers, orchestrates and governs any AI agent, regardless of where it's built, and now MuleSoft customers can configure GoDaddy ANS as a trusted source for agent discovery. MuleSoft's Agent Scanners pull verified agents from ANS into MuleSoft Agent Registry, where they appear for review and approval before accessing enterprise systems. From there, teams can:

  • See each agent's verification status and publisher details

  • Click through to cryptographic proof of identity

  • Set policies that determine which APIs and data agents can access

Read details about the integration on the MuleSoft blog.

Raising the Bar for Agent Security

"The agentic ecosystem on the open internet is exploding, so trust and identity need to keep up," said Travis Muhlestein, chief technology officer of product and AI at GoDaddy. "This integration helps organizations verify the identity of AI agents so they can scale adoption with stronger confidence and accountability."

"Open ecosystems have always been critical for enterprise success, and we are committed to building one where customers can safely discover and govern AI agents, regardless of where they originated," said Andrew Comstock, SVP & GM, MuleSoft at Salesforce. "By integrating GoDaddy's ANS with MuleSoft Agent Fabric, we're providing the 'digital passport' customers need to manage agent sprawl and help ensure every agent in their catalog is authenticated and trustworthy."

To learn more about the GoDaddy ANS, visit www.godaddy.com/ans.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-ans-integrates-with-salesforces-mulesoft-agent-fabric-1141897

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
