Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A0M103 | ISIN: BE0003874915 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A5
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 09:30
20,050 Euro
-0,99 % -0,200
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGRON NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGRON NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,15020,25010:38
20,15020,25010:38
09.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
Fagron NV: Fagron reports solid third quarter performance with 6.4% revenue growth and confirms full year outlook

Regulated information - inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 October 2025 - 7:00 AM CET

Fagron reports solid third quarter performance with 6.4% revenue growth and confirms full year outlook

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding today publishes its quarterly results for the period ending 30 September 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Q3 2025 organic growth at CER1 of 8.5% on a normalized basis2 and 5.7% including the GLP-1 impact
  • Revenue for the third quarter reached €228.2 million, up 6.4% and 10.3% at CER, reflecting resilient structural drivers, focused commercial execution and M&A momentum
  • FDA inspection at Wichita facility verified corrective actions with no repeat observations versus 2024 inspection; Also validated the previously announced capacity expansion that will generate additional revenue of c.$25 million
  • Competition clearance for Purifarma and Injeplast in Brazil
  • Continued M&A momentum with the signing of University Compounding Pharmacy (Compounding Services, North America); Eight acquisitions announced year to date
  • FY 2025 revenue outlook confirmed to €930 - €950 million and the Group continues to expect a slight increase in profitability year-on-year

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:
"I am proud of our third-quarter performance, which again demonstrates the resilience of our model as we see the diversification across regions, together with increasing agility, continue to support growth.

EMEA delivered broad-based progress across Brands, Essentials and Compounding Services. A mix of mature and growth markets responded well to our commercial focus, while operational excellence translated into better availability.

In Latin America we saw a continuation of the strong momentum, particularly in Brazil, where targeted commercial activity and product launches in Brands supported increased adoption. Essentials remained resilient.

North America remains our key growth engine. Capacity expansion is proceeding as planned, and the FDA follow-up inspection at Wichita verified the effectiveness of our corrective and preventive actions with no repeat observations.

We maintained momentum on M&A with the signing of University Compounding Pharmacy strengthening our health and wellness platform in the United States, and integrations across recent acquisitions are on track. Moreover, the antitrust clearance of Purifarma and Injeplast marks a significant milestone to broaden Fagron's portfolio and capabilities in Brazil, supporting the Group's ambition to build a scalable, high-quality platform aligned with our long-term growth objectives.

Looking ahead, we are confirming our revenue outlook for 2025 to €930 - €950 million and continue to expect a slight improvement in profitability year on year. Our mid-term objectives remain unchanged."

1 Constant exchange rate. 2 Adjusted for GLP-1 drug shortages


