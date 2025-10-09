

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending increased at a slightly slower pace in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Household consumption rose 1.1 percent annually in August, though slower than the 1.3 percent growth in July. Spending has been rising since July 2024.



Consumers spent 1.9 percent more on durable goods as they mainly bought more shoes, clothing, and electrical appliances. They also consumed 0.3 percent more on food, beverages and tobacco.



Meanwhile, households purchased 1.0 percent less on other goods including energy, motor fuels, and personal care products.



According to the CBS Consumption Radar, consumption conditions were less unfavorable in September than in August.



