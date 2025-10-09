Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs Turnkey Sportsbook partnership with multi-brand operator Glitnor Group

Long-term partnership will see Glitnor leverage Kambi's premium sportsbook technology and services across multiple jurisdictions in Europe and the Americas

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a long-term partnership with Glitnor Group ("Glitnor"), a multi-brand online gaming group, to provide its premium Turnkey Sportsbook to Glitnor's growing portfolio of brands in multiple markets.



Under the terms of the agreement, Glitnor will replace its current B2B sportsbook provider with Kambi's premium, end-to-end sportsbook technology and services, including its robust betting engine, AI-powered trading capabilities, award-winning Bet Builder product and regulatory compliance expertise.



Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook will power the operator's full portfolio of online brands - which currently includes Lucky Casino, Happy Casino, Flax Casino and One Casino - in several markets such as Sweden and the Netherlands in Europe and Ontario in the Americas. Founded in 2018, Glitnor is led by an experienced management team comprised of industry leaders and entrepreneurs which founded some of the industry's most renowned gaming brands.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Glitnor Group to the Kambi network following their decision to switch to our award-winning sportsbook. This multi-jurisdictional agreement is a testament to the strength of our premium Turnkey Sportsbook, proven to deliver cutting-edge technology that drives growth, ensures regulatory peace of mind and creates a world-class betting experience for players."



Richard Brown, CEO of Glitnor Group, added: "Partnering with Kambi was a clear choice for us as we looked to elevate our sportsbook offering. Kambi's market-leading technology, proven track record and unrivalled expertise give us the foundation to deliver a premium, seamless sports betting experience to our players. We're confident this partnership will enable us to achieve long-term success in our core markets."

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Glitnor Group

Glitnor Group is a multi-award-winning iGaming operator driving growth through leading casino brands and its in-house game studio Swintt. The Group is present across regulated markets in Europe and North America. With offices in Malta, Stockholm, Spain, Gibraltar, The Netherlands and Bulgaria - and a team of 300+ worldwide - Glitnor combines agility, entrepreneurship, and a people-first culture to build standout brands and operations.

