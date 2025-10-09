Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG launches previously communicated SEK 400 million share repurchase program

STOCKHOLM, 9 October 2025 - Modern Times Group MTG AB ("MTG") today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to utilise the authorisation granted by the 2025 Annual General Meeting to launch a new share repurchase program of up to SEK 400 million, as communicated by MTG in a separate press release earlier today. The program will run from 10 October 2025 up and until 15 May 2026.

The purpose of the share repurchase program is to adjust MTG's capital structure by reducing its share capital through redemption of the repurchased shares. This requires approval from the General Meeting and MTG's Board of Directors intends to seek such approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The value of the program (if utilized in full) equals approximately 3 per cent of MTG's current market cap (calculated on the basis of all outstanding MTG A and B shares).

The share repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The share repurchase program will be managed by Nordea, that will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the repurchase of shares independently of MTG.

The share repurchase program is subject to the following terms:

Share repurchases can be made during the period from 10 October 2025 up and until 15 May 2026. MTG will repurchase shares for a maximum amount of SEK 400 million during this period.

Repurchases are to be made on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Shares, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Repurchases of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm are to be made at a per-share price within the registered interval for the going rate at any given time, which denotes the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price.

According to the authorisation given at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, MTG's holding of own shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the outstanding shares in MTG. The total number of outstanding shares amounts to 123,309,285. MTG currently holds 6,194,343 C shares in treasury, which means that a maximum of 6,136,585 shares may be repurchased under the share repurchase program.

Payment for the shares will be made in cash.

The program is being financed through a secured revolving credit facility (RCF) of USD 45 million, maturing at the end of December 2026. The RCF has been provided by DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, and Swedbank AB (publ).

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, IR@mtg.com

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.