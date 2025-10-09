Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DPAQ | ISIN: SE0018012494 | Ticker-Symbol: MRTA
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 10:28
11,220 Euro
+7,78 % +0,810
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,13010:43
11,10011,13010:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG launches previously communicated SEK 400 million share repurchase program

STOCKHOLM, 9 October 2025 - Modern Times Group MTG AB ("MTG") today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to utilise the authorisation granted by the 2025 Annual General Meeting to launch a new share repurchase program of up to SEK 400 million, as communicated by MTG in a separate press release earlier today. The program will run from 10 October 2025 up and until 15 May 2026.

The purpose of the share repurchase program is to adjust MTG's capital structure by reducing its share capital through redemption of the repurchased shares. This requires approval from the General Meeting and MTG's Board of Directors intends to seek such approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The value of the program (if utilized in full) equals approximately 3 per cent of MTG's current market cap (calculated on the basis of all outstanding MTG A and B shares).

The share repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The share repurchase program will be managed by Nordea, that will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the repurchase of shares independently of MTG.

The share repurchase program is subject to the following terms:

  • Share repurchases can be made during the period from 10 October 2025 up and until 15 May 2026. MTG will repurchase shares for a maximum amount of SEK 400 million during this period.
  • Repurchases are to be made on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Shares, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  • Repurchases of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm are to be made at a per-share price within the registered interval for the going rate at any given time, which denotes the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price.
  • According to the authorisation given at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, MTG's holding of own shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the outstanding shares in MTG. The total number of outstanding shares amounts to 123,309,285. MTG currently holds 6,194,343 C shares in treasury, which means that a maximum of 6,136,585 shares may be repurchased under the share repurchase program.
  • Payment for the shares will be made in cash.

The program is being financed through a secured revolving credit facility (RCF) of USD 45 million, maturing at the end of December 2026. The RCF has been provided by DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, and Swedbank AB (publ).

For more information:

MTG Investor Relations

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, IR@mtg.com

Follow us: mtg.com / LinkedIn

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.