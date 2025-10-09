Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG unveils new targets, key strategic value creation initiatives and intention to launch a SEK 400m share buyback program

Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") is hosting its 2025 Capital Markets Day in Stockholm today from 12.00 CET. The presentations begin at 13.00 CET. The day will be live streamed and can be accessed digitally via this link. The key new information presented at the Capital Markets Day will include new short-term and medium-term financial guidance, the launch of a transformation program for the Midcore District, the intention to launch a new SEK 400m Share Buyback Program and the evaluation of structural opportunities for the Casual District.

Updated and expanded financial targets for the full year 2025 of organic growth of 7-9%, total reported full year 2025 revenues of SEK 11.4 to 11.7 billion and total full year adjusted group EBITDA margin of 21-24%. Previous target was full year 2025 organic growth of 3-7% and full year group adjusted EBITDA margin of 21-24%

New medium-term targets of group gross annual revenue growth of 3-7%; group adjusted EBITDA margin of over 24% and unlevered cash conversion of over 60% 1

Acquisition of Plarium in February and subsequent creation of MTG's Midcore District enables launch of a transformation program for the this part of the group, including synergy initiatives expected to deliver in excess of USD 20 million of cost savings on an annualized run-rate basis

Intention to launch a new Share Buyback Program of up to SEK 400 million, running until 15 May 2026

Evaluation of structural opportunities for the Casual District, which may include a public listing of PlaySimple in India

Midcore District transformation program

The onboarding of Plarium into MTG and the implementation of the new District-based organizational structure from January 2026 is an opportunity to build a powerful new organization. This transformation will allow us to leverage the benefits from our combined scale, tools and resources to invest more into our games and drive their performance.

The transformation is expected to result in efficiency related savings for the group. These savings are expected to be in excess of USD 20 million on an annualized run-rate basis by the end of 2026. These savings will come from a combination of measures across headcount, technology, outsourcing, and facilities. This will enable us to make our operations more agile and efficient, while we continue to invest in our strategic priorities and long-term growth.

Launch of new SEK 400 million share buyback program

MTG intends to launch a share buyback program of up to SEK 400 million, which will run until 15 May 2026. MTG's strong portfolio of evergreen gaming IPs continues to generate robust and consistent cash flows, providing the financial flexibility to execute the buyback program. This strength allows MTG to return value to shareholders while confidently delivering on its financial commitments and debt service obligations.

Evaluation of structural opportunities for the Casual District which may include a public listing of PlaySimple in India

MTG has an ambitious growth strategy for its Casual District, which will be presented at the Capital Markets Day today. This strategy comprises a wide range of organic and inorganic initiatives to support PlaySimple's growth, which is the focal point of our Casual District.

To accelerate MTG and PlaySimple's M&A ambitions in the casual gaming market, and as part of ongoing assessments of potential value creation alternatives, MTG is evaluating structural options for its Casual District which may include a public listing of PlaySimple in India. MTG is conducting a pre-IPO preparedness study for PlaySimple, with the outcome of this study helping us evaluate our options in 2026 and we will revert to the market in due course upon conclusion of this study. Regardless of the outcome of this study, MTG fully intends to remain the majority owner of PlaySimple for the long-term.

MTG's Group President and CEO Maria Redin comments:

"The MTG that greets you in 2025 is a scaled mobile gaming industry leader with a Gaming Village that has some of the most exciting, strong and iconic evergreen gaming IPs on the market. We are excited to present our vision, strategy and goals at our Capital Markets Day today to take MTG to the next level. Our ambition is to once again double the size of our group and our vision remains to build scaled commercial platforms supporting our games and studios and we are better placed now, more than ever, to realize that vision.

We are building our future in a rapidly evolving industry. To remain competitive, we need to ensure that our business is flexible, fast and efficient. The Midcore District transformation program we are launching is designed to help us accomplish that. At the end of this process, our Midcore District will have an even better ability to execute on its strategy while driving the performance of its games. As you can see, we are excited to continue evolving our group and drive both long-term growth and shareholder value. I look forward to sharing more details at our Capital Markets Day today and hope to see you there."

Footnote

1 Gross revenue growth in constant currencies. EBITDA margin adjusted for M&A transaction costs, impairment of own capitalized costs, items affecting comparability and non-recurring bonus structures; unlevered free cash flow divided by group adjusted EBITDA and excluding any one-off impacts of over 60% in the medium-term

Statements made in the press release relating to future status or circumstances, including future performance and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to many factors, many of which are outside the control of MTG.

This disclosure contains information that MTG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 09-10-2025 07:30 CET.

For more information:

MTG Investor Relations

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, IR@mtg.com

Follow us: mtg.com / LinkedIn

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.