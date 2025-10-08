Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Reports Q3 2025 Production Of 122,086 Ounces Of Gold

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report third quarter 2025 gold production of 122,086 ounces ("oz") from its Fruta del Norte gold mine ("Fruta del Norte") in southeast Ecuador. Of the total quarterly gold production, 78,172 oz were produced as concentrate and 43,914 oz as doré. During the same quarter in 2024, the Company produced 122,154 oz of gold. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. PDF Version

In the third quarter of 2025, the mill processed 484,296 tonnes of ore resulting in an average throughput rate of 5,264 tonnes per day at an average grade of 8.9 grams per tonne with recoveries of 88.2%.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "Our strong performance this quarter propels our year-to-date gold production to 378,832 ounces, which has us well on track to meet our 2025 production guidance of 490,000 to 525,000 ounces. Our debottlenecking efforts around the processing plant continue to be successful, having achieved a record quarterly average production rate of 5,264 tonnes per day. We also see ongoing room for improvement in gold recoveries."

Production Results



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Ore processed (tonnes) 484,296 425,340 1,343,275 1,263,835 Average throughput (tonnes per day) 5,264 4,623 4,920 4,613 Average head grade (grams per tonne) 8.9 10.3 9.8 10.3 Recovery (%) 88.2 % 86.8 % 89.3 % 88.0 % Gold ounces produced 122,086 122,154 378,832 366,788 Concentrate 78,172 73,532 245,908 231,406 Doré 43,914 48,622 132,924 135,382 Gold ounces sold 124,911 125,887 379,289 364,199 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 3,634 2,615 3,364 2,390

1 Average realized gold price during the third quarter of 2025 was positively impacted by rising gold prices on provisionally priced gold sales which exceeded fair value estimates as at June 30, 2025.

Third Quarter of 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Lundin Gold will publish its third quarter of 2025 results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Friday, November 7 at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CET. Conference call details and a link to the webcast will be published with the results for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial measures, such as average realized gold price, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been calculated on a basis consistent with historical periods. Please refer to the Company's MD&A filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, starting on page 11, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 for an explanation of non-IFRS measures used.

Qualified Persons

The technical information relating to Fruta del Norte contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Terry Smith P. Eng, Lundin Gold's COO, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on October 8, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-376-4595, [email protected]