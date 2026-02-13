Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Extends Porphyry Corridor to 10km's with Discovery of Fifth Porphyry; Sandia Returns Highest Grade Intercept to Date Including 322 Metres of 1.08% CuEq

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from near-mine porphyry exploration drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version
Recent drilling continues to advance the understanding of the emerging porphyry belt adjacent to the Fruta del Norte mine. Results confirm a large intrusive complex hosting several shallow copper gold porphyry systems within a short distance of each other. Together, Sandia, Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, and Castillo define a multi-kilometre trend of clustered mineralization, while the new Chontas discovery extends the broader porphyry corridor to at least 10 km.
Program Highlights
- Sandia: Highest grade porphyry intercept to date including 322.30 m of 1.08% CuEq near surface. Footprint has expanded to 1,300 m strike x 700 m width x 1,000 m depth, and open to the northwest, east, and at depth. Sandia is currently the largest and highest grade of the known porphyry systems on FDN's concessions.
- Trancaloma: Drilling into a higher grade potassic core that shallows to the southeast; footprint has expanded to 1,300 m strike × 650 m width × 1,000 m depth, and open in multiple directions.
- Sandia-Trancaloma: Strike at 1,300 m each; the expansion of mineralization has narrowed the potential linkage within the corridor to 1,400 m (from 2,000 m) which continues to be tested by step-out drilling.
- Castillo: Semi-massive sulfide zone including 101 m of 0.80% CuEq, confirming southern continuity beneath the Suarez Basin conglomerates.
- Trancaloma West: Drilling has defined a continuous mineral envelope of 1,100 m strike × 200 m width × 500 m depth, mineralization and alteration style consistent with Trancaloma.
- Chontas (New Discovery): Drilling has confirmed a fifth porphyry system, 7 km south of Trancaloma and FDN, extending the corridor from 5 km to 10 km, opening a broader area to explore.
Highlights from drilling programs at Sandia, Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, Castillo and Chontas are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1.
Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "These results continue to highlight the remarkable copper-gold porphyry potential around Fruta del Norte. The discovery of a fifth system, and the extension of the corridor to 10 kilometres underscore the scale of this emerging copper-gold district. Sandia's record intercept speaks to the strength of potential at-surface mineralization, while ongoing drilling at Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, Castillo, and now Chontas, further defines the continuity of mineralization along the corridor. With multiple rigs turning, we are advancing what is increasingly looking to be a large porphyry district adjacent to FDN."
Drilling Highlights (not true widths)
Sandia
- Drill hole SND-2025-383 intersected 0.68% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 2.85 g/t Ag, and 16.32 ppm Mo (0.79% CuEq) over 603.25 m from 27.00 m, including:
- 0.96% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 3.50 g/t Ag, and 9.77 ppm Mo (1.08% CuEq) over 322.30 m
- Drill hole SND-2025-378 intersected 0.49% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.90 g/t Ag, and 20.45 ppm Mo (0.60% CuEq) over 694.20 m from 5.90 m, including:
- 0.74% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 2.66 g/t Ag, and 6.78 ppm Mo (0.90% CuEq) over 240.90 m
Trancaloma
- Drill hole TRL-2025-340 intersected 0.33% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Ag, and 12.58 ppm Mo (0.43% CuEq) over 945.05 m from 152.30 m, including:
- 0.52% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 2.31 g/t Ag, and 19.14 ppm Mo (0.65% CuEq) over 202.25 m
- Drill hole TRL-2025-362 intersected 0.35% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.98 g/t Ag, and 11.76 ppm Mo (0.44% CuEq) over 681.60 m from 46.40 m, including:
- 0.44% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.09 g/t Ag, and 8.79 ppm Mo (0.55% CuEq) over 395.75 m
Trancaloma West
- Drill hole TRL-2025-365 intersected 0.27% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.22 g/t Ag, and 14.28 ppm Mo (0.35% CuEq) over 582.55 m from 21.95 m, including:
- 0.34% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.23 g/t Ag, and 12.56 ppm Mo (0.43% CuEq) over 303.50m
Castillo
- Drill hole CAS-2025-376 intersected 0.64% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 2.00 g/t Ag, and 6.08 ppm Mo (0.80% CuEq) over 100.80 m from 244.90 m, including:
- 1.0% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au, 3.20 g/t Ag, and 3.81 ppm Mo (1.26% CuEq) over 47.80m
Chontas (Discovery)
- Drill hole CHT-2025-374 intersected 0.23% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.93 g/t Ag, and 10.0 ppm Mo (0.27% CuEq) over 507.60m from 20.10 m, including:
- 0.39% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.49 g/t Ag, and 4.71 ppm Mo (0.44% CuEq) over 232.80m
10 KM SANDIA-CHONTAS COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY CORRIDOR
Recent drilling continues to advance the understanding of the emerging porphyry belt adjacent to FDN. Results confirm a large intrusive complex hosting multiple shallow copper gold porphyry systems in close proximity to one another. Collectively, Sandia, Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, and Castillo form a near-mine cluster of deposits located immediately beside FDN, while the new Chontas discovery extends the broader north-south porphyry corridor to at least 10 kilometres.
SANDIA
Located less than two kilometres northeast of FDN, Sandia is the most significant porphyry system discovered to date and sits on the northern edge of currently defined corridor. Drilling outlines wide, continuous copper-gold mineralization beginning at surface. The system is currently defined over 1,300 m along a northwest trend, 700 m in width, and 1,000 m vertically, and remains open along strike to the northwest, to the east, and at depth (see Figures 1 and 2).
Mineralization is predominantly associated with A-type quartz (chalcopyrite) ± magnetite veinlets hosted mainly by quartz monzonite porphyry with well-developed Kfeldspar-magnetite potassic alteration. The standout interval in SND-2025-383 (603.25 m at 0.79% CuEq, including 322.30 m at 1.08% CuEq) represents the highest grade porphyry intercept returned to date in the program and highlights exploration potential toward the northwest and east. In the central portion of the system, SND-2025-378 (694.20 m at 0.60% CuEq) successfully enlarged and extended higher grade mineralization. Four surface drill rigs are currently active at Sandia.
TRANCALOMA
At Trancaloma, drilling continues to expand a broad zone of copper-gold mineralization from surface, now extending approximately 1,300 m along a northwest trend, 650 m in width, and 1,000 m in depth, and remains open along strike and at depth (see Figures 1, 2, and 3).
Mineralization is associated with well zoned porphyry related alteration, with copper-gold hosted in a phallic to sericite assemblage that transitions at depth into higher grade potassic alteration characterized by Kfeldspar, biotite, and magnetite with A-type quartz ± magnetite veining. Recent holes, TRL-2025-340 (945.05 m at 0.43% CuEq) and TRL-2025-362 (681.60 m at 0.44% CuEq), expanded the system and indicate that the potassic core is shallowing along the southeastern extension. One surface rig is currently active at Trancaloma.
TRANCALOMA WEST
On the western side of Trancaloma, drilling continues to define the Trancaloma West porphyry system (see Figures 1 and 3). Since its discovery last quarter, the program has delineated a continuous mineralized envelope over approximately 1,100 m of strike, 200 m of width, and 500 m of depth. Mineralization and alteration styles are consistent with the main Trancaloma system. Hole TRL-2025-365 (303.50 m at 0.43% CuEq) confirmed shallow mineralization to the north, indicating further room for expansion in that direction. One surface rig is currently active at Trancaloma West.
CASTILLO
At Castillo, located two kilometres south of FDN along the western border of Bonza Sur, drilling has confirmed the southern continuity of higher grade copper gold mineralization beneath the Suarez Basin conglomerates (see Figures 1 and 3). Hole CAS-2025-376 (100.80 m at 0.80% CuEq, including 47.80 m at 1.26% CuEq) intercepted a semi-massive chalcopyrite-pyrite zone associated with quartz-magnetite veining, similar to discovery hole CAS-2025-329 (35.55 m at 2.79% CuEq). This higher grade zone remains open to the south, where one rig is actively exploring.
CHONTAS - NEW PORPHYRY DISCOVERY
At Chontas, located seven kilometres south of Trancaloma and FDN, a systematic exploration program has led to the discovery of another shallow copper-gold porphyry system (see Figure 4). Testing a large surface Cu-Mo geochemical anomaly, hole CHT-2025-374 (232.80 m at 0.44% CuEq) intersected wide, shallow copper-gold mineralization associated with typical porphyry alteration, including well-developed potassic (K-feldspar-biotite) and chlorite-magnetite assemblages and A-type quartz veining. The discovery confirms a 10 kilometre porphyry corridor and remains open for further exploration.
Figure 1: Map showing Trancaloma-Sandia corridor adjacent to FDN
Figure 2: Sandia Trancaloma cross section showing recent drilling results at Trancaloma
Figure 3: Castillo Trancaloma cross section showing reported drilling results
Figure 4: 10 km Porphyry corridor highlighting Chontas discovery and the main deposits under delineation stage
Qualified Persons and Technical Notes
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.
Copper equivalent calculation for reporting purposes only: US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag, and US$25/oz Mo with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm).
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on February 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual information Form dated March 17, 2025 available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the porphyry targets surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Mo (ppm)
CuEq (%)
Target
CAS-2025-345
98.45
390.90
292.45
0.15
0.03
0.37
10.24
0.18
Castillo
Including
98.45
126.40
27.95
0.26
0.05
0.59
6.15
0.30
Including
276.80
308.95
32.15
0.21
0.04
0.44
10.29
0.25
CAS-2025-359
160.00
449.45
289.45
0.30
0.06
0.85
3.89
0.34
Castillo
Including
395.00
434.60
39.60
0.40
0.11
1.18
4.01
0.48
CAS-2025-371
120.80
458.40
337.60
0.22
0.03
0.58
8.75
0.25
Castillo
Including
147.80
202.00
54.20
0.31
0.04
0.93
13.47
0.35
CAS-2025-376
97.60
398.65
301.05
0.32
0.09
0.94
7.38
0.39
Castillo
Including
244.90
345.70
100.80
0.64
0.20
2.00
6.08
0.80
with
258.20
306.00
47.80
1.00
0.33
3.20
3.81
1.26
CAS-2025-387
231.20
296.90
65.70
0.29
0.05
0.62
5.58
0.33
Castillo
Including
254.55
278.80
24.25
0.35
0.04
0.64
5.64
0.39
CAS-2025-421
Pending Results
Castillo
CHT-2025-341
No Significant Results
Chontas
CHT-2025-363
Pending Results
Chontas
CHT-2025-374
20.10
527.70
507.60
0.23
0.03
0.93
10.00
0.27
Chontas
Including
238.40
471.20
232.80
0.39
0.05
1.49
4.71
0.44
CHT-2025-380
93.30
419.80
326.50
0.20
0.05
0.86
10.97
0.25
Chontas
Including
240.25
312.80
72.55
0.41
0.06
1.51
2.62
0.47
CHT-2025-420
Pending Results
Chontas
SND-2025-349
8.25
483.10
474.85
0.58
0.10
2.55
17.24
0.69
Sandia
Including
184.30
483.10
298.80
0.70
0.13
3.23
8.63
0.83
SND-2025-370
1.70
615.00
613.30
0.19
0.04
1.40
30.19
0.25
Sandia
Including
415.00
615.00
200.00
0.29
0.05
2.22
30.29
0.37
SND-2025-378
5.90
700.10
694.20
0.49
0.10
1.90
20.45
0.60
Sandia
Including
459.20
700.10
240.90
0.74
0.18
2.66
6.78
0.90
SND-2025-382
244.55
511.30
266.75
0.52
0.15
2.07
14.18
0.65
Sandia
Including
324.00
511.30
187.30
0.61
0.19
2.51
6.46
0.76
SND-2025-383
27.00
630.25
603.25
0.68
0.10
2.85
16.32
0.79
Sandia
Including
27.00
349.30
322.30
0.96
0.12
3.50
9.77
1.08
SND-2025-388
No Significant Results
Sandia
SND-2025-396
3.00
650.45
647.45
0.54
0.13
2.28
14.42
0.66
Sandia
Including
140.00
278.60
138.60
0.60
0.12
2.62
20.43
0.72
Including
336.50
642.80
306.30
0.68
0.18
2.90
8.94
0.84
SND-2025-400
13.90
649.70
635.80
0.43
0.06
1.68
18.90
0.50
Sandia
Including
13.90
278.90
265.00
0.51
0.07
1.81
21.41
0.59
Including
314.50
467.00
152.50
0.56
0.07
2.17
9.59
0.64
SND-2025-413
Pending Results
Sandia
SND-2025-414
Pending Results
Sandia
SND-2025-416
Pending Results
Sandia
SND-2025-426
Pending Results
Sandia
SND-2025-426-D1
Pending Results
Sandia
SND-2025-430
Pending Results
Sandia
TRL-2025-322
94.60
284.00
189.40
0.20
0.05
1.17
5.95
0.25
Trancaloma West
Including
101.80
147.30
45.50
0.24
0.05
1.06
4.56
0.29
Including
230.70
284.00
53.30
0.25
0.06
1.28
6.87
0.31
TRL-2025-340
152.30
1097.35
945.05
0.33
0.10
1.80
12.58
0.43
Trancaloma
Including
895.10
1097.35
202.25
0.52
0.13
2.31
19.14
0.65
TRL-2025-344
215.85
726.40
510.55
0.22
0.06
1.19
23.96
0.28
Trancaloma
Including
642.50
726.40
83.90
0.32
0.07
1.34
47.79
0.41
TRL-2025-348
158.50
698.60
540.10
0.13
0.02
1.02
15.78
0.16
Trancaloma
Including
369.70
413.00
43.30
0.17
0.01
1.00
16.28
0.20
Including
626.80
668.40
41.60
0.17
0.05
1.68
19.03
0.23
TRL-2025-362
46.40
728.00
681.60
0.35
0.11
0.98
11.76
0.44
Trancaloma
Including
150.25
546.00
395.75
0.44
0.14
1.09
8.79
0.55
TRL-2025-364
264.90
801.80
536.90
0.49
0.11
1.87
9.91
0.59
Trancaloma
Including
383.10
614.10
231.00
0.60
0.12
2.05
7.18
0.70
TRL-2025-365
21.95
604.50
582.55
0.27
0.06
2.22
14.28
0.35
Trancaloma West
Including
144.20
447.70
303.50
0.34
0.08
3.23
12.56
0.43
TRL-2025-368
8.90
637.40
628.50
0.19
0.04
0.54
37.56
0.24
Trancaloma
Including
273.10
375.50
102.40
0.27
0.05
1.06
34.83
0.34
TRL-2025-381
Pending Results
Trancaloma
TRL-2025-406
Pending Results
Trancaloma
TRL-2025-409
Pending Results
Trancaloma
TRL-2025-418
Pending Results
Trancaloma
TRL-2025-423
Pending Results
Trancaloma
TRL-2025-428
Pending Results
Trancaloma
Table 2: Porphyry Target Collar Drill Holes
Hole ID
Target
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Zone
Year
CAS-2025-345
Castillo
778071
9580809
1462
50
-81
600.00
Surface
2025
CAS-2025-359
Castillo
778071
9580809
1462
54
-44
550.00
Surface
2025
CAS-2025-371
Castillo
777989
9580789
1444
99
-35
458.40
Surface
2025
CAS-2025-376
Castillo
778198
9580647
1505
299
-65
414.10
Surface
2025
CAS-2025-387
Castillo
778239
9580452
1544
278
-65
550.00
Surface
2025
CAS-2025-421
Castillo
778240
9580453
1545
50
-67
500.20
Surface
2025
CHT-2025-341
Chonta
778484
9575991
1664
244
-51
326.6
Surface
2025
CHT-2025-363
Chonta
778731
9576293
1789
118
-49
621.6
Surface
2025
CHT-2025-374
Chonta
778731
9576293
1789
72
-45
661.75
Surface
2025
CHT-2025-380
Chonta
778732
9576294
1789
73
-34
510.1
Surface
2025
CHT-2025-420
Chonta
778613
9575324
1812
90
-45
500.05
Surface
2025
CHT-2026-222
Chonta
779067
9575816
1874
45
-45
514.9
Surface
2026
SND-2025-349
Sandia
779294
9584011
1599
88
-50
483.10
Surface
2025
SND-2025-370
Sandia
779981
9583794
1782
311
-59
615.00
Surface
2025
SND-2025-378
Sandia
779294
9584011
1597
47
-70
700.10
Surface
2025
SND-2025-382
Sandia
779083
9584345
1615
62
-60
633.75
Surface
2025
SND-2025-383
Sandia
779332
9584327
1598
104
-55
630.25
Surface
2025
SND-2025-388
Sandia
779299
9582758
1676
102
-80
495.80
Surface
2025
SND-2025-396
Sandia
779237
9584164
1585
70
-70
650.45
Surface
2025
SND-2025-400
Sandia
779275
9584483
1587
72
-66
650.80
Surface
2025
SND-2025-413
Sandia
779162
9583772
1606
60
-60
600.20
Surface
2025
SND-2025-414
Sandia
780070
9584741
1640
70
-65
550.10
Surface
2025
SND-2025-416
Sandia
779235
9584163
1585
250
-61
460.55
Surface
2025
SND-2025-426
Sandia
779805
9584746
1630
27
-51
151.85
Surface
2025
SND-2025-426-D1
Sandia
779805
9584746
1630
27
-50
802.80
Surface
2025
SND-2026-430
Sandia
778952
9584349
1602
90
-69
604.00
Surface
2026
SND-2026-431
Sandia
779983
9583793
1782
80
-65
527.25
Surface
2026
TRL-2025-322
Trancaloma
778716
9581394
1481
98
-65
709.35
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-340
Trancaloma
780742
9581173
1488
302
-60
1097.35
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-344
Trancaloma
780562
9581170
1546
278
-60
726.40
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-348
Trancaloma
780550
9582153
1480
228
-55
700.20
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-362
Trancaloma
780741
9581174
1488
303
-31
728.00
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-364
Trancaloma
780081
9581598
1481
98
-75
801.80
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-365
Trancaloma
779004
9581333
1486
63
-64
653.55
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-368
Trancaloma
780203
9581928
1476
233
-58
700.65
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-381
Trancaloma
779964
9581618
1449
58
-70
622.90
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-406
Trancaloma
779971
9581942
1527
230
-60
480.60
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-409
Trancaloma
779724
9582153
1592
70
-61
549.75
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-418
Trancaloma
780554
9581888
1513
50
-64
498.90
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-423
Trancaloma
779073
9581469
1489
50
-60
681.30
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-428
Trancaloma
780552
9582154
1480
50
-60
500.40
Surface
2025
