Proactis SA.: Proactis SA announcement January 2025

Proactis SA announces results for

the year ended 31 January 2025

Paris - 8 October 2025 - Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the year ended 31 January 2025, in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements.

It should be noted that publication of the results for the year ended January 31, 2025, was originally scheduled for May 30, 2025. Unfortunately, Proactis SA was unable to keep to this timetable, as its statutory auditors were unable to issue their reports on the accounts before the completion of the audit of the accounts of Proactis SA's parent company by the group's UK auditors.

Year ended 31 January 2025 - Key Results:

The Proactis SA Board of Directors approved the accounts for the year ended 31 January 2025 on 11 September 2025, which have been formally certified by the auditors.

€ Million Year ended

31 January 2025

(12 months)

Reported Year ended

31 January 2024

(12 months)

Proforma Period ended

31 January 2024

(18 months)

Reported Revenue 9.3 11.4 17.9 Impairment on intercompany balances and goodwill (0.6) (14.3) (14.3) Net loss (1.1) (15.7) (16.6) Closing cash at balance sheet date 1.1 0.6 0.6 Net cash (outflow)/inflow before net intercompany receipts* (1.1) 0.3 (1.1)

(*) This is an adjusted measure and is explained within this report.

Prior period results represents an 18-month period; the year-end was changed to ensure alignment with other group companies.

Revenues

The Group revenue has reduced by 18% on a like-for-like basis (using prior year proforma data). This is mainly due to the non-renewal of client contracts at the end of contract. Revenue as presented includes revenue from Group management fees and is split as follows:

€ Million Year ended

31 January 2025

(12 months)

Reported Year ended

31 January 2024

(12 months)

Proforma Period ended

31 January 2024

(18 months)

Reported Operating revenue 5.5 6.9 11.3 Group management fees 3.8 4.5 6.6 Total revenue 9.3 11.4 17.9

Group management fees are charges to related parties within the wider Proactis Group and include licence fees and recharging of shared resources.

During the year-ended 31 January 2025, the company gained a total of €51k of new contracts or increased value from existing contracts, while revenue reduced by €1,095k arising from a loss of customers across both the current and prior periods.

As recently disclosed, subsequent to the balance sheet date, revenues have continued to decline in the six month period to 31 July 2025. During this period, revenue declined by 16% to €3.6m. This fall in turnover results from the non-renewal of contracts in certain non-core product lines, which largely incorporates third-party software; and downwards pressure on fees on renewal of contracts.

Other operating expenses

In line with the previous year, Proactis SA has recorded an additional impairment of €0.6m on the receivables it is owed from other entities within the group. This brings the total impairment against intercompany receivables to €11.5m (2024: €10.9m). These intercompany balances result from intra-group transfer pricing recharges and are not likely to be repaid in the short term.

The Group continues to focus on reducing costs to reflect the declining revenues. Within operating expenses, a reduction is anticipated from our current headcount by approximately 20%, with an expected annualised future cost saving of approximately €1m.

Cashflow

In the year ended 31 January 2025, the Group generated cash of €0.5m (2024 proforma: €0.5m) however this included the receipt of funding from related parties within the wider Proactis Group of €1.6m (2024 proforma: €0.2m). Excluding these related party receipts, the Proactis SA Group had a net cash outflow of €1.1m (2024 proforma: cash inflow of €0.3m). The Board of Proactis SA continue to monitor the cashflow requirements of the business and ensure that the wider Proactis Group can continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due. This is currently only possible with the on-going support of the Proactis Group.

Capital investment remained strong at €1.5m and was focused on the Group's strategic solution suite: The Business Network. The Group had positive cash balances of €1.1m at 31 January 2025 (31 January 2024: €0.6m).

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

* * * *