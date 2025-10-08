Alstom S.A.: Alstom's Board of Directors appoints Martin Sion as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2026

8 October 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that its Board of Directors, following the recommendation of the Company's Nominations and Remuneration Committee, has chosen Martin Sion as the Group's new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2026.

Martin Sion will succeed Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who announced in May his decision not to seek a further term as Chief Executive Officer of Alstom, having served as CEO since February 2016.

"The Board has conducted an extensive search process over the last few months, and we believe that Martin Sion has the necessary experience to lead Alstom. We look forward to welcoming him in April 2026. Until then, Henri Poupart-Lafarge will continue in his role, thus ensuring a smooth transition," said Philippe Petitcolin, Chairman of Alstom's Board of Directors.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors also decided, on the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, on the elements of Martin Sion's remuneration for his duties. These elements are available on the Company's website.

About Martin Sion

After graduating from the École Centrale de Paris and a spell at Sandia National Laboratories in the United States, Martin Sion joined Société Européenne de Propulsion (SEP) in 1990, where he held various engineering positions. In 2005, he became head of the Technical Department of Snecma's Space Engines Division. He was subsequently appointed head of the Improvement Strategy Department at Snecma (now Safran Aircraft Engines) and, in 2009, head of the "Build-up and Equipment" Industrial Excellence Centre. From 2010 to 2013, he headed the company's Space Engines division. He then joined Aircelle (now Safran Nacelles) in 2013 as CEO, and in 2015, he was appointed Chairman of Safran Electronics & Defense. Martin Sion has been a member of ArianeGroup's Board of Directors since 2020 and became the company's CEO in 2023.

