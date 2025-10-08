Anzeige
WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475
08.10.2025
Alstom S.A.: Alstom's Board of Directors appoints Martin Sion as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2026

8 October 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that its Board of Directors, following the recommendation of the Company's Nominations and Remuneration Committee, has chosen Martin Sion as the Group's new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2026.

Martin Sion will succeed Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who announced in May his decision not to seek a further term as Chief Executive Officer of Alstom, having served as CEO since February 2016.

"The Board has conducted an extensive search process over the last few months, and we believe that Martin Sion has the necessary experience to lead Alstom. We look forward to welcoming him in April 2026. Until then, Henri Poupart-Lafarge will continue in his role, thus ensuring a smooth transition," said Philippe Petitcolin, Chairman of Alstom's Board of Directors.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors also decided, on the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, on the elements of Martin Sion's remuneration for his duties. These elements are available on the Company's website.

About Martin Sion

After graduating from the École Centrale de Paris and a spell at Sandia National Laboratories in the United States, Martin Sion joined Société Européenne de Propulsion (SEP) in 1990, where he held various engineering positions. In 2005, he became head of the Technical Department of Snecma's Space Engines Division. He was subsequently appointed head of the Improvement Strategy Department at Snecma (now Safran Aircraft Engines) and, in 2009, head of the "Build-up and Equipment" Industrial Excellence Centre. From 2010 to 2013, he headed the company's Space Engines division. He then joined Aircelle (now Safran Nacelles) in 2013 as CEO, and in 2015, he was appointed Chairman of Safran Electronics & Defense. Martin Sion has been a member of ArianeGroup's Board of Directors since 2020 and became the company's CEO in 2023.

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.





 About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.


Contacts





 HQ

Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com




Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com




Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com




Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com




Jalal DAHMANE - Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

