Richardson Electronics, Ltd.: Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Q1 FY26 net sales increased YoY for the 5th consecutive quarter; led by a 52.2% YoY increase in semi-conductor wafer fab net sales

Generated $1.0 million of operating income and ended Q1 FY26 with positive operating cash flow for the 6th consecutive quarter

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended August 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

"We are pleased with our solid first quarter fiscal 2026 results, reflecting the value we provide our global customers, the diversity of our end markets, and the hard work and commitment of our associates. Excluding Healthcare, which the majority of assets were sold in January 2025, net sales grew by 6.8%, led by strong year-over-year growth in our semiconductor wafer fab business. A more profitable sales mix, combined with our continued focus on controlling fixed costs, drove a significant improvement in operating income, that more than tripled from the prior year's first quarter. We also generated positive operating cash flow for the sixth consecutive quarter," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President.

"Our focus on driving growth and pursuing opportunities to enhance sales and profitability has provided a strong start to fiscal 2026. With a solid balance sheet, and a highly capable team, we are confident in our ability to deliver improved results this year," concluded Mr. Richardson.

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $54.6 million, a 1.6% increase from $53.7 million in the prior year's first quarter. When excluding Healthcare, net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year.

Year-over-year net sales growth was due to higher sales in the Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT) and Canvys. As a result of the January 2025 Healthcare asset sale, the Healthcare segment has been consolidated into the PMT segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025. Sales for PMT increased $1.1 million, or 2.8% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as a result of higher demand from the Company's semiconductor wafer fab customers and distributed electron tube products. When excluding Healthcare net sales, PMT net sales increased 10.5%. Canvys sales increased $0.6 million, or 8.3%, reflecting improved market conditions in Europe. GES sales declined by $0.8 million. Within GES, sales in the wind segment increased year-over-year but were offset mainly by the non-recurrence of a large EV Locomotive order that occurred in the prior fiscal year's first quarter.

Backlog totaled $134.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, versus $134.2 million at the end of fiscal 2025, primarily driven by increases in PMT and Canvys. Backlog in GES declined due to the timing of new orders, which can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter given the project-based nature of this segment. However, the GES sales pipeline remains healthy, supported by positive global demand and strong interest from both new and existing programs.

Gross margin for the first quarter was 31.0% of net sales, compared to 30.6% during the first quarter of fiscal 2025. PMT gross margin increased to 31.3%, compared to 30.1%, as a result of a favorable product mix and an improvement in manufacturing absorption. GES gross margin increased to 29.6%, from 29.4% also due to product mix. Canvys gross margin decreased to 30.9%, from 34.3% primarily due to product mix and higher freight costs.

Operating expenses were $16.0 million, compared to $16.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 29.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 versus 30.0% in the prior year's first quarter. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower travel expenses.

Operating income was $1.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the prior year's first quarter. Other income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including interest income, foreign exchange, and other was $1.4 million, compared to other income of $0.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase from the prior year's first quarter was mainly due to a non-recurring gain of $0.9 million.

Income tax provision was $0.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, versus an income tax provision of less than $0.1 million in the prior year's first quarter. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.1% compared to 9.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net income was $1.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.13 in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $0.04 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.3 million versus $1.7 million in the prior year's first quarter.

The Company maintained a solid financial position and had cash and cash equivalents of $35.7 million as of August 30, 2025, versus $35.9 million as of May 31, 2025. Cash used during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 primarily related to the payment of dividends. The Company invested $1.0 million during the quarter in capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities improvements, and IT systems, versus $0.9 million during last year's first quarter.

As of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had no outstanding debt on its revolving line of credit with PNC Bank. In addition, the Company has extended this Credit Agreement through October 6, 2028, with similar terms and a $20 million borrowing limit.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of November 7, 2025.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In addition to the results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, the Company has provided information regarding "EBITDA" (a "non-GAAP financial measure"). This non-GAAP financial measure reflects earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses. Detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Management believes that the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company's financial performance excluding items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company's ongoing results. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measure along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The non-GAAP financial measure presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure incorporated herein is not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP financial measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Audited August 30, 2025 May 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,654 $ 35,901 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $301 and $250, respectively 27,039 24,117 Inventories, net 104,635 102,799 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,948 3,070 Total current assets 170,276 165,887 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 18,439 18,355 Intangible assets, net 330 345 Right of use lease assets 2,026 2,276 Deferred income tax assets 8,695 8,744 Other non-current assets 301 228 Total non-current assets 29,791 29,948 Total assets $ 200,067 $ 195,835 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,172 $ 21,339 Accrued liabilities 14,360 14,276 Lease liabilities current 1,167 1,171 Total current liabilities 38,699 36,786 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liabilities 83 81 Lease liabilities non-current 859 1,105 Other non-current liabilities 1,058 1,204 Total non-current liabilities 2,000 2,390 Total liabilities 40,699 39,176 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,444 and 12,362 shares issued and outstanding on August 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively 622 618 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares issued and outstanding on August 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025 102 102 Additional paid-in-capital 75,044 74,445 Retained earnings 80,392 79,340 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,208 2,154 Total stockholders' equity 159,368 156,659 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 200,067 $ 195,835

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net sales $ 54,607 $ 53,725 Cost of sales 37,678 37,299 Gross profit 16,929 16,426 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,961 16,112 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 2 Operating income 968 316 Other income (expense): Interest income 169 58 Foreign exchange gain 289 277 Other, net 904 (3 ) Total other income 1,362 332 Income before income taxes 2,330 648 Income tax provision 421 58 Net income 1,909 590 Foreign currency translation gain, net of tax 1,054 636 Comprehensive income $ 2,963 $ 1,226 Net income per share: Common stock - Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Class B common stock - Basic 0.12 0.04 Common stock - Diluted 0.13 0.04 Class B common stock - Diluted 0.12 0.04 Weighted average number of shares: Common stock - Basic 12,393 12,200 Class B common stock - Basic 2,049 2,049 Common stock - Diluted 12,544 12,431 Class B common stock - Diluted 2,049 2,049

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,909 $ 590 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized foreign currency gain (511 ) (382 ) Depreciation and amortization 971 1,044 Inventory provisions 102 139 Share-based compensation expense 641 593 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (2 ) Deferred income taxes 49 (58 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,654 ) (5,858 ) Inventories (578 ) (124 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 60 (29 ) Accounts payable 1,626 4,164 Accrued liabilities (150 ) (95 ) Other (98 ) 430 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,367 412 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,025 ) (926 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,025 ) (919 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 61 144 Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock (857 ) (850 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 1,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility - (1,000 ) Other (99 ) (162 ) Net cash used in financing activities (895 ) (868 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 306 147 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (247 ) (1,228 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,901 24,263 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,654 $ 23,035

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 and 2025

($ in thousands)

By Strategic Business Unit

Net Sales

Three Months Ended FY26 vs. FY25 August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 % Change PMT $ 39,069 $ 38,001 2.8 % GES 7,263 8,086 -10.2 % Canvys 8,275 7,638 8.3 % Total $ 54,607 $ 53,725 1.6 %

Gross Profit

Three Months Ended August 30, 2025 % of Net Sales August 31, 2024 % of Net Sales PMT $ 12,226 31.3 % $ 11,431 30.1 % GES 2,150 29.6 % 2,374 29.4 % Canvys 2,553 30.9 % 2,621 34.3 % Total $ 16,929 31.0 % $ 16,426 30.6 %

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 and 2025

($ in thousands)

EBITDA

Three Months Ended August 30, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net income $ 1,909 $ 590 Income tax expense 421 58 Depreciation & amortization 971 1,044 EBITDA $ 3,301 $ 1,692