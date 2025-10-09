Fossil Group, Inc.: Fossil Announces Convening Hearing for Restructuring Plan

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcement issued by Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the "Company") and its subsidiary, Fossil (UK) Global Services Ltd (the "Plan Company"), on 23 September 2025 regarding the launch of a restructuring plan by the Plan Company under Part 26A of the UK Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the "Restructuring Plan") in respect of the Company's 7.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") via the issuance of a practice statement letter dated 23 September 2025 (the "Practice Statement Letter"), notice is hereby given that the Convening Hearing is scheduled to take place in The High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the "Court") at no earlier than 10:00 a.m. (London time) on 15 October 2025 at the Royal Courts of Justice, 7 Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1NL. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Practice Statement Letter, which is available on the Plan Website at https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil. Plan Creditors may also access the Practice Statement Letter for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") website (www.sec.gov).

The exact time and location will be confirmed and published by the Court on 14 October 2025 on the Insolvency & Companies Court Cause List, which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/business-and-property-courts-rolls-building-cause-list/business-and-property-courts-of-england-and-wales-cause-listinsolvency--companies-court-list-chancery-division.

At the Convening Hearing, the Plan Company will seek an order granting it certain directions in relation to the Restructuring Plan in respect of its Notes, including permission to convene a single class meeting of persons who have a beneficial interest in the Notes and who are the owners of the ultimate economic interest in the Notes (the "Plan Creditors") for the purpose of considering, and, if thought fit, approving the Restructuring Plan.

Any Plan Creditor is entitled to attend the Convening Hearing to make representations to the Court, or to instruct counsel to attend the Convening Hearing and to make representations to the Court on their behalf. Any Plan Creditor is also entitled to request evidence filed with the Court in relation to the Restructuring Plan by contacting Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC (as the Plan Company's information agent) by email (details below).

Plan Creditors who wish to attend the Convening Hearing and make representations, or who wish to instruct counsel to attend the Convening Hearing and to make representations to the Court on their behalf, should contact the Court or Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC (as the Plan Company's information agent) by email (details below), in each case with copy to Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP (as the Plan Company's counsel) by email (details below), specifying their name and email address and, if applicable, the name and email address of their counsel.

Retail Noteholders are also encouraged to contact Mr. Jon Yorke, as the independent representative of retail holders of the Notes (the "Retail Advocate"), in respect of their claims and the terms of the Restructuring Plan. Mr. Yorke can be contacted by email (details below).

Plan Website: https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil



Contact details:

Information Agent Retail Advocate Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Email: registration@epiqglobal.com (referencing "Fossil" in the subject line)



Email: jy@fgadvocate.com Email: fossil.restructuringplan@weil.com

Registered address of the Plan Company: Ashton House, 497 Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, MK9 2LD.

