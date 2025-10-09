AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2025 Q3 and 9 months

In 2025 Q3, 3.4 million tonnes of cargo and 2.8 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, cargo volumes increased +8% i.e. 244 thousand tonnes and the number of passengers increased by +1.4% i.e. 37 thousand passengers. The number of vessel calls decreased by -1.6%. The number of vehicles travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +2.4%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica declined -20% comparing to last year.

According to Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, operational volumes continued the positive growth in cargo volumes and passenger numbers. "The largest increase was in bulk cargo segment and we see increase in grain volumes. The increase in the number of passengers has been influenced by the growth of the Helsinki route and the number of cruise tourists. We are pleased that the icebreaker Botnica has started the project-based work in Canadian waters and work will continue in the fourth quarter.", said Kalm.

In cargo volumes dry bulk (250 thousand tonnes i.e +46%) and containers (23 thousand tonnes i.e +4.3%) increased the most.

The number of passengers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route increased by +2.2% and among cruise passengers +13%. In addition to Finns and Germans, the number of passengers from distant countries - such as China, the United States and Japan - has increased.

Cruise ship visits increased +2.8%, cargo ships visits decreased -1.6% and passenger ship -1.8%.

In shipping, the number of vehicles on ferries increased by +2.4%, the number of trips increased by 6 trips i.e +0.1% and the number of passengers remained almost the same as last year. The number of charter days and utilization rate of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by -20%.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2025 is preliminary as of 9 October 2025. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 373 3 129 7,8% 10 198 9 725 4,9% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 521 1 563 -2.7% 4 812 5 039 -4.5% Liquid bulk 370 372 -0.6% 1 356 1 021 32.9% Dry bulk 789 539 46.3% 1 999 1 743 14.7% Containers 542 519 4.3% 1 583 1 547 2.3% in TEUs 67 401 65 303 3.2% 195 440 190 789 2.4% General cargo 128 129 -0.7% 395 363 8.9% Non-marine 22 6 270.0% 52 13 303.0% Number of passengers by routes 2 751 2 713 1.4% 6 410 6 344 1.0% (th pax) Tallinn-Helsinki 2 399 2 347 2.2% 5 647 5 555 1.6% Tallinn-Stockholm 147 190 -22.3% 380 445 -14.7% Muuga-Vuosaari 60 65 -7.4% 153 159 -3.7% Cruise (traditional) 97 86 13.4% 164 139 17.8% Other 47 26 79.2% 67 46 44.5% Number of vessel calls 1 892 1 922 -1.6% 5 438 5 353 1.6% Cargo vessels 371 377 -1.6% 1 095 1 063 3.0% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 447 1 473 -1.8% 4 228 4 190 0.9% Cruise vessels (traditional) 74 72 2.8% 115 100 15.0% Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes) Number of trips 6 974 6 968 0.1% 17 886 18 028 -0.8% Number of passengers (th) 947 947 0.0% 1 994 1 986 0.4% Number of vehicles (th) 431 421 2.4% 954 929 2.7% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 20 25 -20.0% 130 170 -23.5% Utility rate (%) 22% 27% -20.0% 48% 62% -23.2%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

