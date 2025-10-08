AZZ, Inc.: AZZ Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Results

Solid Quarterly Results Highlight Growth in Sales, EPS and Cash Flow

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Remains Unchanged

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Overview (as compared to prior fiscal year second quarter(1)):

Total Sales of $417.3 million, up 2.0% Metal Coatings sales of $190.0 million, up 10.8% Precoat Metals sales of $227.3 million, down 4.3%

Net Income of $89.3 million, up 152.3%; Adjusted net income of $46.9 million, up 13.8%

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.95 per share, up 150.0%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55, up 13.1%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $88.7 million or 21.3% of sales, versus prior year of $91.9 million, or 22.5% of sales

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8% for Metal Coatings and 20.2% for Precoat Metals

Infrastructure Solutions Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.3) million, excluding the gain and other adjustments

Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter of $58.4 million, up 23% from last year

Completed the acquisition of a galvanizing facility in Canton, Ohio for $30.1 million

Cash dividend of $0.20 per share to common shareholders paid during the quarter

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and net leverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled in the tables below.

Tom Ferguson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "Second quarter sales expanded to $417.3 million, up 2.0% over the prior year, and generated adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55, up 13.1%. Metal Coatings delivered strong, double-digit sales gains on volume increases, while Precoat Metals' experienced weaker demand in several end markets. Infrastructure-driven project spending drove Metal Coatings second quarter results, supported by growth in construction, industrial, and electrical transmission and distribution end-markets. In line with broader industry trends, Precoat Metals' sales results were pressured by building construction, HVAC, and appliance end-markets. Adjusted EBITDA of $88.7 million or 21.3% of sales was down $3.1 million from the prior year same quarter, primarily attributable to the Welding Service's business within AVAIL and their normal slow summer season. On a year-to-date basis, sales increased $17.0 million, or 2.1% over prior year and Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.2 million, or 4.9% over prior year. We continue to have confidence that our full-year 2026 financial guidance is achievable, as we carefully monitor customer trends in key markets.

"During the quarter we continued to strengthen our balance sheet. We introduced an Accounts Receivable securitization program to our capital structure, successfully repriced our Term Loan B, achieving a 75-basis point reduction, and achieved a modest debt paydown in the quarter. We are pleased to maintain a net debt leverage of 1.7x at the end of the quarter, after closing on an acquisition and increasing our cash dividend. The second quarter's performance generated $58.4 million cash from operations, and we will continue to closely manage working capital, capital expenditures, and debt as we progress through the second half of our fiscal year. Our pipeline of M&A opportunities remains robust, reflecting the strength of our strategy and our disciplined approach to pursuing high-quality acquisition targets. Finally, I want to thank all of our dedicated AZZ employees for their hard work, disciplined focus and pride and passion for delivering outstanding quality and service to our customers." Ferguson concluded.

Segment Performance

Second Quarter 2026 Metal Coatings

Sales of $190.0 million increased by 10.8% over the second quarter of last year, primarily due to increased volume supported by infrastructure-related project spending in several end markets, including construction, industrial, and electrical transmission and distribution. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million resulted in Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8%, a decrease of 90 basis points from the prior year second quarter due to a higher mix of electrical, solar, transmission and distribution projects.

Second Quarter 2026 Precoat Metals

Sales of $227.3 million decreased by 4.3% compared to the second quarter of last year, primarily due to weaker end markets, including building construction, HVAC, and appliance. Segment EBITDA of $45.9 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 20.2%, a decrease of 90 basis points from the prior year second quarter, primarily due to the lower volume.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company generated significant operating cash of $373.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 through improved earnings, which included a distribution of $273.2 million from the AVAIL JV following the sale of its Electrical Products Group, coupled with a continued focus on working capital management. At the end of the second quarter, the Company's net leverage was 1.7x trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. During the first six months of fiscal year 2026, the Company paid down debt of $290.4 million and returned cash to common shareholders through cash dividend payments totaling $11.1 million. The Company completed a $30.1 million acquisition during the quarter as part of its capital allocation strategy. Capital expenditures for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 were $40.2 million, and full fiscal year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $60 - $80 million.

Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Remains Unchanged

We are maintaining our fiscal year 2026 guidance, which reflects our best estimates given anticipated market conditions for the full year, lower interest expense, an annualized effective tax rate of 24% and excludes M&A activity and any federal regulatory changes that may emerge.





FY2026 Guidance (1) Sales

$1.625 - $1.725 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$360 - $400 million Adjusted Diluted EPS

$5.75 - $6.25







(1)FY2026 Guidance Assumptions:

















a. Excludes any future acquisitions.







b. Excludes any future equity in earnings from AVAIL joint venture.







c. Management defines adjusted earnings per share to exclude intangible asset amortization, restructuring charges and additional stock compensation expense related to the adoption of our executive retiree long-term incentive program from the reported GAAP measure.







d. Assumes EBITDA margin range of 27 - 32% for the Metal Coatings segment and 17% - 22% for the Precoat Metals segment.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales

$ 417,275

$ 409,007

$ 839,237

$ 822,215 Cost of sales

315,983

305,493

633,815

616,031 Gross margin

101,292

103,514

205,422

206,184

















Selling, general and administrative

32,831

35,868

67,412

68,789 Operating income

68,461

67,646

138,010

137,395

















Interest expense, net

(13,665)

(21,909)

(32,228)

(44,683) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

59,345

1,478

232,868

5,302 Other income, net

188

417

1,515

621 Income before income taxes

114,329

47,632

340,165

98,635 Income tax expense

24,983

12,213

79,911

23,614 Net income

89,346

35,419

260,254

75,021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

-

-

-

(1,200) Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock

-

-

-

(75,198) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 89,346

$ 35,419

$ 260,254

$ (1,377)

















Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ 2.97

$ 1.19

$ 8.68

$ (0.05) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 2.95

$ 1.18

$ 8.61

$ (0.05)

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

30,037

29,852

29,992

28,294 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

30,244

30,057

30,243

28,294

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.37

$ 0.34

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales:













Metal Coatings $ 189,984

$ 171,500

$ 377,199

$ 348,152 Precoat Metals 227,291

237,507

462,038

474,063 Total Sales $ 417,275

$ 409,007

$ 839,237

$ 822,215















Adjusted EBITDA:













Metal Coatings $ 58,538

$ 54,366

$ 120,053

$ 109,011 Precoat Metals 45,945

50,169

94,421

97,855 Infrastructure Solutions (2,320)

1,469

5,297

5,264 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 102,163

$ 106,004

$ 219,771

$ 212,130















(1) See the non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of



August 31, 2025

February 28, 2025 Assets:







Current assets

$ 389,459

$ 375,444 Property, plant and equipment, net

603,260

592,941 Other non-current assets, net

1,233,264

1,258,716 Total Assets

$ 2,225,983

$ 2,227,101









Liabilities and Shareholders' equity:







Current liabilities

$ 224,949

$ 220,992 Long-term debt, net

566,864

852,365 Other non-current liabilities

131,139

108,249 Shareholders' equity

1,303,031

1,045,495 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' equity

$ 2,225,983

$ 2,227,101



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









Six Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 373,169

$ 119,430 Net cash used in investing activities (66,491)

(58,740) Net cash used in financing activities (306,614)

(62,750) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (655)

(137) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (591)

(2,197) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,488

4,349 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 897

$ 2,152









(1) For the six months ended August 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities includes distributions from AVAIL of $273.2 million. Refer to footnote 7 on page 11.

AZZ Inc.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position, prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to exclude: 1) intangible asset amortization, 2) restructuring charges, 3) retirement and other severance expenses, 4) redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock, 5) additional stock compensation expense related to the adoption of our executive retiree long-term incentive program, and 6) certain adjustments related to the Company's unconsolidated joint venture from the reported GAAP measure. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as adjusted net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, provision for income taxes and Series A Preferred Stock dividends. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt, as well as its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and undue reliance should not be placed on these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three and six months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024 between the non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Measures to the most comparable measures, calculated in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except per share data):

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1) Net income $ 89,346





$ 35,419





$ 260,254





$ 75,021



Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends -





-





-





(1,200)



Less: Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock -





-





-





(75,198)



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders(2) 89,346

$ 2.95

35,419

$ 1.18

260,254

$ 8.61

(1,377)

$ (0.05) Impact of Series A Preferred Stock dividends(2) -





-





-





1,200

0.04 Net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share

for Adjusted net income calculation(2) 89,346

$ 2.95

35,419

$ 1.18

260,254

$ 8.61

(177)

$ (0.01) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangible assets 5,823

0.19

5,787

0.19

11,557

0.38

11,580

0.38 Restructuring charges(3) -

-

-

-

3,827

0.13

-

- Retirement and other severance expense(4) -

-

1,888

0.06

-

-

1,888

0.06 Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock(5) -

-

-

-

-

-

75,198

2.50 Executive retiree long-term incentive program(6) -

-

-

-

2,185

0.07

-

- AVAIL JV equity in earnings adjustment(7) (61,639)

(2.04)

-

-

(227,465)

(7.52)

-

- Subtotal (55,816)

(1.84)

7,675

0.25

(209,896)

(6.94)

88,666

2.94 Tax impact(8) 13,396

0.44

(1,842)

(0.06)

50,375

1.67

(3,232)

(0.11) Total adjustments (42,420)

(1.40)

5,833

0.19

(159,521)

(5.27)

85,434

2.83 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share

(non-GAAP) $ 46,926

$ 1.55

$ 41,252

$ 1.37

$ 100,733

$ 3.33

$ 85,257

$ 2.83































Weighted average shares outstanding-Diluted for

Adjusted earnings per share(2)



30,244





30,057





30,243





30,123 See notes on page 11.































Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 89,346

$ 35,419

$ 260,254

$ 75,021 Interest expense 13,665

21,909

32,228

44,683 Income tax expense 24,983

12,213

79,911

23,614 Depreciation and amortization 22,372

20,429

44,199

40,750 Adjustments:













Restructuring charges(3) -

-

3,827

- Retirement and other severance expense(4) -

1,888

-

1,888 Executive retiree long-term incentive program(6) -

-

2,185

- AVAIL JV equity in earnings adjustment(7) (61,639)

-

(227,465)

- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 88,727

$ 91,858

$ 195,139

$ 185,956 See notes on page 11.











Adjusted EBITDA by Segment



Three Months Ended August 31, 2025

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 51,708

$ 36,521

$ 59,319

$ (58,202)

$ 89,346 Interest expense -

-

-

13,665

13,665 Income tax expense -

-

-

24,983

24,983 Depreciation and amortization 6,830

9,424

-

6,118

22,372 Adjustments:

















AVAIL JV equity in earnings adjustment(7) -

-

(61,639)

-

(61,639) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 58,538

$ 45,945

$ (2,320)

$ (13,436)

$ 88,727 See notes on page 11.





















Three Months Ended August 31, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 47,681

$ 42,530

$ 1,469

$ (56,261)

$ 35,419 Interest expense -

-

-

21,909

21,909 Income tax expense -

-

-

12,213

12,213 Depreciation and amortization 6,685

7,639

-

6,105

20,429 Adjustments:

















Retirement and other severance expense(4) -

-

-

1,888

1,888 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 54,366

$ 50,169

$ 1,469

$ (14,146)

$ 91,858 See notes on page 11.





















Six Months Ended August 31, 2025

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 102,378

$ 75,875

$ 232,762

$ (150,761)

$ 260,254 Interest expense -

-

-

32,228

32,228 Income tax expense -

-

-

79,911

79,911 Depreciation and amortization 13,490

18,546

-

12,163

44,199 Adjustments:

















Restructuring charges(3) 3,827

-

-

-

3,827 Executive retiree long-term incentive program(6) 358

-

-

1,827

2,185 AVAIL JV equity in earnings adjustment(7) -

-

(227,465)

-

(227,465) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 120,053

$ 94,421

$ 5,297

$ (24,632)

$ 195,139 See notes on page 11.



Six Months Ended August 31, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 95,670

$ 82,623

$ 5,264

$ (108,536)

$ 75,021 Interest expense -

-

-

44,683

44,683 Income tax expense -

-

-

23,614

23,614 Depreciation and amortization 13,341

15,232

-

12,177

40,750 Adjustments:

















Retirement and other severance expense(4) -

-

-

1,888

1,888 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 109,011

$ 97,855

$ 5,264

$ (26,174)

$ 185,956 See notes on page 11.

Debt Leverage Ratio Reconciliation



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

August 31, 2025

February 28, 2025 Gross debt $ 609,875

$ 900,250 Less: Cash per bank statement (5,417)

(12,670) Add: Finance lease liability 11,914

6,647 Consolidated indebtedness $ 616,372

$ 894,227







Net income $ 314,067

$ 128,833 Depreciation and amortization 85,653

82,205 Interest expense 68,827

81,282 Income tax expense 98,147

41,850 EBITDA 566,694

334,170 Cash items(9) 20,352

15,325 Non-cash items(10) 14,544

12,161 Equity in earnings, net of distributions (236,317)

(3,598) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Agreement $ 365,273

$ 358,058







Net leverage ratio 1.7x

2.5x















(1) Earnings per share amounts included in the "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" table above may not sum due to rounding differences. (2) For the six months ended August 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 28,294, as the Series A Preferred Stock that was redeemed May 9, 2024, is anti-dilutive for this calculation. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 30,123, as the Series A Preferred Stock is dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income for adjusted earnings per share also includes the addback of Series A Preferred Stock dividends for the period noted above. For further information regarding the calculation of earnings per share, see "Item 1. Financial Statements-Note 4" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. (3) Includes restructuring charges related to the closure of two surface technology facilities in our Metal Coatings segment. See "Item 1. Financial Statements-Note 18" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. (4) Related to retention and transition of certain executive management employees. (5) On May 9, 2024, we redeemed AZZ's Series A Preferred Stock. The redemption premium represents the difference between the redemption amount paid and the book value of the Series A Preferred Stock. (6) During the six months ended August 31, 2025, we recognized additional stock-based compensation expense of $2.2 million upon the adoption of the Executive Retiree Long-term Incentive Program. For further information regarding the adoption of the ERP, see "Item 1. Financial Statements-Note 16" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. (7) During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, AVAIL completed the sale of the Electrical Products Group ("EPG") business to nVent Electric plc. The three and six months ended August 31, 2025 include $61.6 million and $227.5 million, which represents the gain related to the sale of the EPG business, partially offset by the recognition of an impairment loss on the AVAIL JV and an adjustment related to a change in AVAIL's transfer pricing policy. For further information, see "Item 1. Financial Statements-Note 8" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. (8) The non-GAAP effective tax rate for each of the periods presented is estimated at 24.0%. (9) Cash items include certain legal settlements, accruals, and retirement and other severance expenses, and restructuring charges associated with the Metal Coatings segment. (10) Non-cash items include stock-based compensation expense.

SOURCE AZZ, Inc.