Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Laundry Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

RIPON, Wis., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. ("Alliance Laundry"), the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 37,560,974 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share. The offering consists of 24,390,243 shares to be sold by Alliance Laundry and 13,170,731 shares to be sold by a selling stockholder. Alliance Laundry will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALH" on October 9, 2025. The offering is expected to close on October 10, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,634,146 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Morgan Stanley is acting as book-running manager. Baird, BDT & MSD Partners, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as additional bookrunners. CIBC Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, copies of the final prospectus from: BofA Securities, Inc. at 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; Attn: Prospectus Department; email: [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: [email protected] and [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry makes the world cleaner as a provider of the highest quality commercial laundry systems. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve approximately 150 countries with a team of more than 4,000 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 20-400 lb. or 9-180 kg.) and support service. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers.

