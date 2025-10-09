Natus Sensory Inc. today announced it has entered into an agreement with Auditdata to distribute the company's Measure system, a portable, all-in-one solution, consisting of an audiometer in one compact unit with an optional hearing instrument test box for hearing assessments and hearing aid fittings.

Reintroducing a trusted name in hearing care

The product will be marketed by Natus Sensory as OtometricsMeasure. As part of Natus Sensory's long heritage, Otometrics has been a trusted name in audiology, hearing assessment, and balance diagnostics. Natus Sensory has chosen to reintroduce the Otometrics name to its solution portfolio to reflect its strong brand recognition and enduring trust among hearing care professionals. This reintroduction begins with Otometrics Measure.

Leveraging Natus Sensory's global network

Peter Reimer, CEO of Natus Sensory says, "This agreement allows us to expand our reach in the hearing care market by offering a high-quality, cost-effective solution that is both portable and easy to use. What makes this offering truly unique is that it comes backed by Natus Sensory's global sales, clinical and service network-ensuring that customers not only receive the product, but also the installation, training and support needed to succeed. Otometrics Measure strengthens our portfolio and ensures that we can meet the needs of a broader range of customers across different segments and geographies."

Expanding access through strategic partnership

Kurt Bager, CEO of Auditdata says, "Partnering with Natus Sensory enables us to bring the Measure system to a much wider audience. Together, we can ensure more hearing care professionals have reliable, user-friendly tools that improve clinic efficiency and deliver better patient outcomes. This isn't just about distribution-we want to enable hearing care professionals worldwide to provide Best Care Experience end-to-end: from early screening to fitting and aftercare. We're giving clinics the freedom to choose what works best for them-and patients the continuity and quality of care they deserve."

Market Expansion and Strategic Alignment

The addition of Otometrics Measure enables Natus Sensory to reach a broader segment of the hearing care market, particularly dispenser clinics and retail groups where affordability and accessibility are key. By pairing the Measure system with Natus Sensory's global support infrastructure, the company delivers a unique value proposition that extends beyond the device itself. This strengthens Natus Sensory's competitive positioning in the mid-tier segment and reinforces its reputation as a provider of a complete assessment and fitting portfolio across price points and use cases.

This collaboration also reflects a shared commitment to expanding choice and flexibility in a market often shaped by large manufacturer ecosystems. As two independent companies, Natus Sensory and Auditdata bring fresh opportunities for hearing care professionals to access innovative solutions without constraints-fostering competition, driving innovation, and ultimately improving care for patients.

About Natus Sensory

Natus Sensory is a global leader in solutions for screening and assessing hearing, balance, and vision, making a real difference in patient care. With a long history of groundbreaking innovations, the company is driven by a commitment to improving outcomes for patients and enhancing the daily work of healthcare professionals.

At the core of Natus Sensory's innovation process is a deep dedication to listening to the needs of clinicians, ensuring that every product is designed with real-world clinical challenges in mind. The company's premium solutions are recognized for their ease of use, stability, and demonstrated safety. In addition to high-quality products, Natus Sensory provides comprehensive training and ongoing education, empowering healthcare professionals with the knowledge and support they need.

With a strong focus on service and support, Natus Sensory ensures low lifetime costs and reliable equipment performance, delivering value when it matters most-for both clinicians and their patients. Natussensory.com

About Auditdata

Auditdata enables hearing care professionals, clinics, and hospitals to dispense the best care for their patients through data-driven software, hardware, and services that improve operational efficiency and enrich the patient-provider relationship. Our team of dedicated professionals spans the globe, with employees in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more, all united by one common goal: to improve the quality of life by enabling the best care experience for all.

Since 1992, Auditdata has connected the customer journey and provided professionals with the tools and insights needed to enhance treatment at every touchpoint. Whether elevating accuracy in clinical testing or empowering better conversations with patients, Auditdata solutions enable the knowledge and compassion that make the difference across the pre-clinic, in-clinic, and aftercare journey.

More than 430 million people deal with hearing impairment, yet only 20% of affected individuals wear hearing aids. Auditdata aims to close the gap of untreated hearing disabilities by working closely together with hearing care professionals worldwide to improve the care experience for everyone facing hearing impairment-from early detection to aftercare.

Auditdata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009320222/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lon Nelson

Chief Commercial Officer Natus Sensory Inc.

lon.nelson@natus.com

Carsten Kind

Business Unit Leader, Hearing and Balance

Natus Sensory Inc

carsten.kind@natus.com

Emma Rytter Skovgaard

VP of Marketing Auditdata.com

emma@auditdata.com