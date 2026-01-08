Natus Sensory, a global leader in sensory and diagnostic solutions, today announced the appointment of Arne Boye Nielsen to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

Arne brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in diagnostics and medical technology, most notably as President of Demant Diagnostics, where he built and scaled the business into a global leader over three decades. During his tenure, Arne played a central role in shaping Demant Diagnostics' long-term strategy, portfolio expansion, and international growth, establishing it as a cornerstone of Demant's global healthcare footprint.

In addition to his executive leadership background, Arne brings extensive board experience. His deep expertise across diagnostics, governance, and value creation will further strengthen Natus Sensory's Board as the company continues to execute its growth and innovation strategy.

Strategic vision, deep industry expertise, and proven leadership

"We are delighted to welcome Arne to the Natus Sensory Board of Directors. His strategic vision, deep industry expertise, and proven leadership in driving global impact make him an ideal partner as we continue to scale our innovation and support customers worldwide. Arne's insights will be invaluable as we build on our success and strive for continued excellence," says Matthias Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Natus Sensory.

"I am honoured to join the Board of Natus Sensory at such an exciting time in its growth journey. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board and leadership team to support Natus Sensory's mission and to contribute to its long-term strategic success," says Arne Boye Nielsen.

About Natus Sensory

Natus Sensory is a global leader in solutions for assessing, fitting and screening in the areas of hearing, balance, vision and newborn care making a meaningful difference in patient care. With a legacy of groundbreaking innovation, we are committed to improving outcomes for patients and supporting the daily work of healthcare professionals. At the core of our innovation is a dedication to listening to clinicians, ensuring every product addresses real-world challenges. Our solutions are known for their ease of use, reliability, and safety. Beyond products, Natus Sensory offers comprehensive training and education empowering clinicians with the knowledge and support they need to deliver exceptional care.

