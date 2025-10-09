Anzeige
Avalara, Inc.: Avalara CRUSH on Tour Brings AI-Driven Tax Insights and Live Demos to London

Avalara's flagship event series is coming to the United Kingdom, bringing together tax, finance,
and compliance leaders for an immersive experience in the future of AI-powered tax automation

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom , Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, is bringing its CRUSH on Tour event series to London on 21 October. This dynamic event features a curated agenda designed to inspire, inform, and empower attendees to navigate the rapidly evolving world of global tax and compliance. Participants will gain insight into how Avalara's agentic AI approach is transforming tax and compliance workflows, simplifying complexity, and driving efficiency across industries.

Avalara

The event will also feature guest speaker, entrepreneurial perfumer Jo Malone CBE, who will share her remarkable journey of resilience and passion, from founding a global brand to redefining the art of fragrance and inspiring entrepreneurs and creatives worldwide.

  • Register now at: https://events.avalara.com

CRUSH on Tour is an immersive experience for leaders and practitioners in tax, finance, accounting, operations, compliance, and e-commerce. Whether you're tackling indirect tax, cross-border trade, or regulatory complexity, this is your chance to:

  • Preview Avalara's product roadmap and see firsthand how agentic AI is transforming tariff classification, e-invoicing, exemption certificate management, and real-time tax code prediction.
  • Get practical takeaways you can apply immediately to reduce risk, streamline workflows, and save costs.
  • Ask your toughest questions directly to Avalara experts in the Support Lab.
  • Earn CPE credits through hands-on workshops (All-Access Pass required).
  • Network with industry peers and partners, sharing best practices and building valuable connections.

Attendees will have access to insight sessions led by Avalara executives on AI and global tax trends, fireside chats featuring real-world customer stories, and live demos of Avalara's most advanced tax and compliance technology. The day will conclude with a networking happy hour, offering a relaxed setting to connect with peers and Avalara leaders.

"CRUSH on Tour is about empowering the professionals on the front lines of tax and compliance," said Carlos Mercuriali, SVP, GM International Business Operations at Avalara. "In London, we're bringing together insights, tools, and community so businesses can thrive with confidence in an AI-driven future."

Alongside CRUSH London, Avalara is proud to expand its U.K. presence with the opening of a new office in London's central financial district in October 2025. This vibrant new office space will empower Go-To-Market teams and deepen Avalara's connection to one of the world's most dynamic centers of innovation, technology, and finance.

About Avalara
Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407832/Avalara_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avalara-crush-on-tour-brings-ai-driven-tax-insights-and-live-demos-to-london-302579364.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
