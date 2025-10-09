Anzeige
Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Q3 2025 Interim Report on 30 October

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 9 October 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Sanoma will publish its Q3 2025 Interim Report on 30 October

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2025 on Thursday 30 October 2025 at approx. 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/en/investorsafter publishing.

An analyst and investor conference will be held in English by the President and CEO Rob Kolkman and CFO Alex Green the same day at 12:00 p.m. EET at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event, please register by email to ir@sanoma.comlatest on Tuesday 28 October 2025.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://sanoma.events.inderes.com/q3-2025.

The management's presentation is followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be placed through the webcast chat function or by phone. To ask questions by phone, the participant is required to register at https://events.inderes.com/sanoma/q3-2025/dial-in. After the registration you will receive the phone number and conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/en/investors.

Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via email at ir@sanoma.com.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning a nd teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


