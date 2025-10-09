

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday, with U.K. markets underperforming due to losses in heavyweight banking stocks.



On a light day on the economic front, German exports dropped 0.5 percent in August from July, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, data from Destatis revealed. This followed a decline of 0.2 percent in July.



At the same time, the decline in imports worsened to 1.3 percent from 0.7 percent. The pace of fall was also sharper than the forecast of 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports logged a decrease of 3.9 percent after rising 1.4 percent. Imports rose at a slower pace of 1.0 percent following July's 4.4 percent increase.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3 percent at 572.22 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was marginally higher, France's CAC 40 edged down slightly and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.



Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar producer, rose 1.2 percent despite reporting an 82 percent fall in quarterly operating profit in the face of weak sugar markets.



Gerresheimer plummeted 14 percent after the packaging and medical equipment maker cut its 2025 guidance for the third time this year.



Renewable energy leader Drax Group gained 1 percent after announcing it has begun a £450 million share buyback extension to reduce capital.



Residential landlord Grainger rallied 2.5 percent after reporting strong rental growth in its trading update ahead of its full-year 2025 results due November 20.



Property giant Hammerson rose about 1 percent after successfully pricing a €350 million bond.



HSBC Holdings plummeted 6.3 percent. The lender has proposed taking its troubled Hong Kong subsidiary Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Private.



Lloyds Banking Group tumbled 3.5 percent after it warned of additional provision linked to car finance mis-selling.



French IT consulting firm Alten added 1.3 percent after announcing it would separate the roles of chairman and CEO as part of a governance overhaul.



Tyremaker Michelin lost 5 percent on softer Q3 sales forecasts.



