

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth accelerated in August after easing in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.



Industrial output expanded 7.1 percent on a yearly basis in August, faster than the 5.2 percent increase in July. Production has been rising since March.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output growth accelerated to 2.6 percent from 0.9 percent, and the manufacturing output expanded at a quicker pace of 7.7 percent versus a 5.6 percent rise in July. Data showed that utility sector production grew sharply by 6.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.4 percent, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in the previous month.



