Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - First Lithium Minerals Corp. (CSE: FLM) (OTC Pink: FLMCF) (FSE: X28) ("First Lithium Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its field exploration program at Lidstone Project ("Lidstone", "Project", or "Property"), located 270 km north of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The 17,300 ha Lidstone Project comprises approximately 27 km of greenstone belt that lies within the central portion of the English River sub province of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Lidstone property has seen very little exploration activity in the past and is interpreted to overlay a 21 km long sequence of volcanic-sedimentary rocks (Fig. 1). Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) regional magnetic surveys suggest several large-scale structural features that may be promising areas for potential gold and base metals mineralization (Fig. 2). The property is 100%-owned by First Lithium Minerals and carries no royalties.

The field program will prioritize exploration of the northern and central sectors of the greenstone belt, a target that is defined by abrupt high and low magnetic intensities and a historical quartz vein sampling of 0.272 g/t Au (Press Release, March 3, 2025 "First Lithium Minerals Discovers Gold Anomaly at its Lidstone Prospect in Ontario"). Given the limited historical work in the area, the Company's field efforts will focus on prospecting, geochemical rock sampling, and geological mapping with the goal of identifying mineralization, alteration and structures conducive to gold or base metal deposition. Through this program, the Company is expecting to improve the geologic understanding of the property and its potential to host gold or base metal mineralization. The program's ultimate objectives will be to identify targets for further exploration, including drill targeting in 2026.





Figure 1. Geologic Map of the Lidstone Property with 2024 First Lithium sampling locations. Geology interpretation from the 1:250,000 Ontario Geological Survey Bedrock Geology Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3968/269741_cc88e844e4d78b27_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Total Magnetic Intensity of the Lidstone Property with 2024 sampling locations. Magnetic data from OGS Geophysical Data Set 1109

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3968/269741_cc88e844e4d78b27_003full.jpg

Rob Saltsman, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "We are excited to continue our field work at Lidstone and add value through geologic mapping and prospecting to delineate the greenstone belt. The previously identified gold anomaly will be followed up to investigate a potential gold mineralization in the project area. In parallel, we will refine the greenstone belt extension for the airborne magnetic survey. This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, as we explore what can be considered an unexplored greenstone belt in Canada's top gold jurisdiction - Ontario."

The envisioned field program is subject to weather conditions and expected to be completed by the end of Q4/25. The Company will be engaging geological consulting services of Bayside Geoscience, a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based company and will provide updates as material results become available.

About First Lithium Minerals

First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100%-owned Ascotan Project comprised of approximately 1,775 ha of mineral exploration concessions at the Salar de Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Two property-wide geophysical surveys identified priority exploration drill targets for potential brine mineralization. The Company is currently planning its inaugural drilling program pending obtaining required permits, licences, and agreements. The Company is also exploring for gold and critical metals at its 100%-owned Lidstone Project comprised of 17,300 ha of mining claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Qualified Person

Steven Flank, P. Geo, M.Sc. is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of the same. Mr. Flank is a Professional Geoscientist in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO) and is the President and Principal Geologist of Bayside Geoscience.

