Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Appoints Dr. Adam Schayowitz as Acting Chief Development Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025(Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Adam Schayowitz, Ph.D., MBA as Acting Chief Development Officer.

In this role, Dr. Schayowitz will report directly to Zymeworks' Chair & Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Galbraith, and work closely with the Zymeworks R&D and Business Development teams to advance the Company's broad portfolio of nominated product candidates, while also supporting Zymeworks' strategy to integrate partnerships and collaborations into the current wholly-owned portfolio. As this is a part-time role, Dr. Schayowitz will also continue to serve as an Operating Partner at EcoR1 Capital, LLC, a biotech-focused investment advisory firm which invests in companies at all stages of research and development.

"Adam joins Zymeworks at a pivotal moment, as we continue to advance a range of therapeutic candidates in areas of high unmet need, and prepare additional candidates for the clinic," said Kenneth Galbraith. "With recent milestones including the investigational new drug clearance for ZW251 and expanded global approvals of zanidatamab, we are focused on execution across our development pipeline and expanding our strategic partnerships. Adam's deep expertise in oncology, R&D, and strategic business development make him uniquely suited to help accelerate these efforts and unlock additional value from our R&D portfolio."

Dr. Schayowitz brings nearly 20 years of experience in oncology drug development to Zymeworks. Dr. Schayowitz has led dozens of global development programs from initiation through approval and commercialization. Prior to joining EcoR1 as an Operating Partner, he was a Vice President at Pfizer Oncology holding various development leadership roles across breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma, ultimately culminating in serving as Head of Product Development Teams. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Schayowitz led the development of Zejula (niraparib) at Tesaro and was a member of the Medical Affairs leadership team at Algeta supporting the commercialization of Xofigo (Radium-223). He is currently a Board Member at Terremoto Biosciences and serves as a Board Observer for Aktis Oncology.

"The breadth and differentiation of Zymeworks' clinical and preclinical portfolio, combined with its proven track record of advancing product candidates into the clinic, reflects the strength of the Company's scientific team and R&D strategy," said Adam Schayowitz, Ph.D., MBA. "I am eager to collaborate with the R&D and Business Development teams to continue appropriate levels of R&D investment in the portfolio, while strengthening the partnerships and collaborations that are central to Zymeworks' approach. Together, I believe we can accelerate the development of innovative therapies and make a meaningful impact for patients worldwide."

Dr. Schayowitz has a BA from Hamilton College, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from The University of Maryland, and an MBA from Johns Hopkins.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology.

