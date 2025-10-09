Autoliv and HSAE - New Strategic Joint Venture to Advance Automotive Safety Electronics

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced its intent to form a new joint venture with Hangsheng Electric Co., Ltd. (HSAE), a leading Chinese developer of automotive electronics. The joint venture will focus on developing and manufacturing advanced safety electronics for the rapidly evolving Chinese automotive market.

The joint venture is expected to be formally established in Q1 2026, pending regulatory approvals from relevant Chinese authorities. Autoliv will hold a 40 percent stake, while HSAE will hold 60 percent, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and long-term collaboration.

The headquarters and production facilities of the new joint venture will be located strategically near Shanghai and close to several existing Autoliv sites in China. The focus will be on products that include features such as:

Hands-On Detection (HOD)

Pre-pretensioner mechatronic integration (PPMI)

Electronic applications for seatbelt systems and driver units

Combining Global Safety Leadership with Local Electronics Expertise

"This strategic partnership highlights Autoliv's commitment to building long-term relationships with key partners who share our vision and ambitions for automotive safety. Together, we will advance automotive safety technologies by bringing new innovations and efficiency together, developing stronger, safer and integrated systems for our customers. In addition to serving customers within China, this joint venture will enable Autoliv to support markets beyond China by providing advanced solutions and innovations in this field," said Sng Yih, President of Autoliv China.

"The joint venture will be driven by technology and innovation, harnessing China's advanced supply chain to deliver cutting-edge safety solutions and highly reliable products for both Chinese and global customers. We believe this partnership will serve as a benchmark and catalyst for China's automotive industry, accelerating its transformation from 'large' to 'strong' and supporting its journey toward high-quality, sustainable, and global growth," said Yang Hong, President & CEO of HSAE.

The joint venture will leverage Autoliv's global leadership in automotive safety and HSAE's deep expertise in automotive electronics, aiming to deliver integrated solutions that improve current offerings and enable future innovations for both Chinese and international OEMs manufacturing in China.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About HSAE

Hangsheng Electric Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese manufacturer of automotive electronics, specializing in infotainment systems, driver environment technologies, and intelligent vehicle solutions. HSAE serves a wide range of domestic and international OEMs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

