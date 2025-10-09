

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in the UK from next year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced in Mumbai today.



It was among dozens of major new deals signed during Starmer's two-day trade mission to India, where he has promised to open doors for British business and drive growth at home.



Yash Raj Film, India's leading film production and distribution company, have confirmed plans to bring their major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026, creating more than 3,000 jobs and boosting the economy by millions of pounds.



To mark the announcement, the Prime Minister visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai Wednesday alongside a delegation of some of Britain's biggest names in film including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.



The Prime Minister is on a two-day trade mission to strengthen ties with one of the fastest growing economies in the world.



The UK film industry contributes 12 billion pounds a year to the economy and supports 90,000 jobs across every region of the country. It is a sought-after destination for international filmmakers thanks to its world-leading studio infrastructure and iconic backdrops.



India is the largest producer of films in the world, and Yash Raj's commitment follows an 8-year hiatus from filming in the UK.



Keir Starmer said, 'Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking.



