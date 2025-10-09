BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 8 October 2025 were:

662.49p Capital only

674.83p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 34,500 Ordinary shares on 8th October 2025, the Company has 75,548,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,661,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.