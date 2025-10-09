

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DALRQ.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.417 billion, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $1.272 billion, or $1.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.120 billion or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $16.673 billion from $15.677 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.417 Bln. vs. $1.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $16.673 Bln vs. $15.677 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.90 Full year EPS guidance: $6.00



