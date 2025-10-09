Laser Photonics Corp.: Quantum Technology to Attend ICALEO 2025 Jointly With Laser Photonics

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Quantum Technology, Inc., an established developer of electro-optical devices that power advanced laser systems and experimental research, announced today that it plans to attend the 44th annual International Congress on Applications of Lasers and Electro-Optics, or ICALEO, alongside its partner, Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications.

"We are excited to demonstrate our capabilities at this pivotal moment for Quantum Technology," said Sanjay Adhav, President of Quantum Technology.?"ICALEO is the first conference we are attending together with our partner Laser Photonics. We expect to do some great networking, meet fellow EO technology developers from around the world, and establish new connections for business, sourcing, and collaboration."

For Quantum Technology, the event marks an opportunity to announce its innovative Starfire product line of high-voltage drivers for Pockels cell applications. The product was developed for optical pulse cleanup and formation in high-power laser amplifier systems for the defense sector, made possible through its collaboration Laser Photonics and its defense affiliate, Fonon Technologies.

Set to take place in Orlando, Florida, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, ICALEO offers a platform to explore cutting-edge advancements, diverse applications, and transformative research in lasers and electro-optics. The conference brings together engineers, industry leaders, researchers, technology enthusiasts, and academics in plenary sessions focused on innovative solutions in laser-based technologies.

What: ICALEO 2025

When: Oct. 13 - Oct. 16

Where: Caribe Royale |8101 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821, United States

At ICALEO, Quantum Technology will be participating alongside leading companies and organizations in the laser industry. ICALEO partners include Aerotech, TRUMPF, Cailabs, Civan Lasers, and more.

About Quantum Technology, Inc.

Established in 1969, Quantum Technology develops electro-optical devices and components for laser-based technologies and scientific research. The company designs and assembles electro-optic modulation systems: high-voltage pulsers and amplifiers, Pockels cells, and Q-switches for high peak intensity. Quantum Technology supplies both standard and custom-engineered components, supporting precision light modulation across a wide spectral range and power levels.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry's only 100% environment-friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

LASE Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/quantum-technology-to-attend-icaleo-2025-jointly-with-laser-photonics-1084840