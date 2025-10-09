Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 drilling campaign at the Romero Gold-Copper Project, located in the Dominican Republic.

This program marks the first drilling completed at Romero since 2018 and represents an important step forward in advancing the Company's strategy to both develop the Romero Mineral Resource and test high-priority greenfield targets across the Tireo Belt (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Exploration Targets at the Tireo Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1663/269693_6f215cc0845fba90_001full.jpg

GoldQuest is currently drilling hole LTP-171 (Figure 2), which has reached a depth of 220 metres, focused on metallurgical testwork to support the Romero development studies. A second drill rig, already mobilized, will commence further metallurgical drill holes later this week. The Company also plans to mobilize a third drill rig to the Cachimbo target to begin a 5,000-metre greenfield exploration program in early November, aimed at expanding gold-copper resource potential within the belt.





Figure 2: 2025 Metallurgical Drilling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1663/269693_6f215cc0845fba90_002full.jpg

Recent technical work has included a comprehensive review of district and local structural geology, which enhances the understanding of gold-copper mineralization controls and informs ongoing 3D structural modelling. GoldQuest has also been working with a senior geophysicist to reprocess and reinterpret historical geophysical datasets, improving the targeting of both brownfield and greenfield prospects.

Status of key technical activities:

Target Task Completion % Comments Romero Structural Analysis 100% Relogging and mapping completed; supports resource update and metallurgical test planning. Romero Geophysics 75% Downhole magnetic data assessment complete; additional ground magnetic lines scheduled; 3D inversion model in progress. Cachimbo Geological Model 100% Geological reinterpretation completed; 3D model under development to guide drill hole design. Greenfields Mapping and Trenching 50% 62 trenches completed; assays confirm gold mineralization in surface zones; further trenching ongoing.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "With drilling now underway at Romero, we are executing on both our development and exploration objectives for the year. Our team's recent work has strengthened our geological understanding and refined our gold-copper exploration targeting across the Tireo Belt. These programs are designed to de-risk the project and build shareholder value as we continue advancing Romero and unlock additional discovery potential in the region."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W and over 20% ownership by local Dominican investors. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported on in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the past drill programs, the results of such drill programs and the interpretation of the results of the drill programs, further drilling, the timing of drilling and assay results, mineral resources at Romero and Romero South, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, future drill programs and studies, the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs, the Company's belief that Dominican Republic authorities will support the development of the Romero gold-copper project, and the allocation of funds for the BFS and the 2025 Program. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269693

SOURCE: GoldQuest Mining Corp.