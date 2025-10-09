Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Under the Offering, the Company will issue up to 12,500,000 Shares at $0.04 per Share.

Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including inventory & deployments, product/engineering and sales & marketing initiatives supporting the Company's growth plans.

Closing, Finders' Fees and Hold Period

The Offering is subject to customary conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") acceptance, and may close in one or more tranches. The Company may pay customary cash finders' fees and/or issue finder warrants to eligible finders, in accordance with TSX-V policies. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the applicable closing date.

The Shares have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Insider Participation

The Company has provided notice to Coenda Investments Holdings Ltd. that it has the right, pursuant to a Settlement Agreement dated May 27, 2025, to maintain its interest in the Company by participating in the Offering. Coenda has until October 15, 2025 to notify the Company if it will participate in the Offering. Other insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation by Coenda or other insiders would be considered a "related-party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements on the basis that the fair market value of the consideration does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Forward looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Important factors - including the availability of funds, execution of definitive documents and receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2024. . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

