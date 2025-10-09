Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the recent discovery of multiple natural hydrogen anomalies by Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) across the Cumberland Basin in Nova Scotia, the Company has expanded its Hydrogen Program into the recently acquired land position identified as highly prospective for hydrogen generation and migration.

Building on these exciting results, QMET confirms that the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) field team, led by Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche, has mobilized on-site, alongside QIMC, to launch a new phase of geophysical surveys and radon-thoron soil gas measurements. This integrated program is designed to refine subsurface models, confirm the continuity of hydrogen-bearing structures, and further delineate target zones across across the expanded area

"The discoveries made by QIMC in the Cumberland Basin mark a significant milestone in defining one of North America's most promising natural hydrogen systems," said Richard Penn, President of QMET. "With the INRS and QIMC teams now back in the field under Prof. Richer-Laflèche's leadership, we are advancing from discovery toward definition -- positioning QMET alongside QIMC at the forefront of this emerging clean natural hydrogen frontier."

The recently acquired land package strengthens QMET's footprint in Nova Scotia, encompassing several high-priority targets along the Apple River, Springhill, and Southampton corridors where earlier QIMC work identified elevated hydrogen readings and active degassing. These areas will now undergo detailed geophysical profiling and soil gas mapping, including sites previously inaccessible due to wildfire restrictions in 2024.

In parallel, QMET is proud to confirm its Silver Sponsorship of the upcoming Nova Scotia Mineral Resources Conference, taking place November 12-13, 2025, in Halifax. QMET, QIMC, and INRS will be present to share the latest exploration updates and discuss Nova Scotia's growing potential as a hub for clean hydrogen development.

"Our investment in Nova Scotia underscores our confidence in the province's subsurface potential and in the exceptional scientific work being led by our partners," added Penn. "We're proud to be contributing to the province's reputation as a hub for innovative, sustainable energy development."

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET)

QMET is Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia targeting critical and precious metals as well as Clean Natural White Hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the newly acquired Matane in Quebec, and Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects, in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (CSE: QIMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

