

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - China and India's fossil fuel generation fell in the first half of this year, while that of the United States and the European Union rose, according to new data.



The world's four largest economies - China, India, the EU and the US - continued to shape the global outcome, new analysis from Ember says.



China and India both saw fossil generation fall in the first half of 2025 as clean power growth outpaced demand, the global energy think tank said in its report. China remained the leader in clean energy growth, adding more solar and wind than the rest of the world combined, helping to cut China's fossil generation by 2 percent in the first half of 2025.



In the same period in India, growth in clean sources was more than three times bigger than demand growth. However, demand was exceptionally low at 1.3 percent, compared to the same period last year at 9 percent.



India's record solar and wind expansion, combined with lower demand, drove down fossil fuels in the country, with coal falling 3.1 percent and gas 34 percent.



By contrast, fossil generation rose in the U.S. and the EU. In the U.S., demand growth outpaced clean power, driving up fossil generation. In the EU, weaker wind and hydro output led to higher gas and coal generation.



With half the world already past the peak of fossil fuel generation, the report says clean power can keep pace with rising electricity demand, but progress is uneven. In most economies, faster deployment of solar, wind and batteries could bring benefits.



